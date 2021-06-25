Andrew T. Scheid, who is facing criminal charges including abuse of a corpse, must pay nearly $16,000 as part of a civil lawsuit brought by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office.

Scheid remains free on $250,000 unsecured bail after being charged last August with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four misdemeanor counts of abuse of a corpse. He pleaded not guilty to the charges two months later. A trial date has not been scheduled.

Accusations against Scheid include failing to return ashes of loved ones to families, subscribing clients’ signatures on funeral service contracts, withholding a body for payment, and leaving an unembalmed and unrefrigerated body lying for days in a room with no air conditioning.

The Pennsylvania Department of State revoked Scheid’s licenses to be a funeral director and funeral supervisor in the commonwealth in January.

The civil lawsuit ruling in the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County was entered May 4. It orders Scheid to pay $8,751 in restitution, $7,000 in civil penalties and $225 in court costs. It also permanently bans Scheid from working as a funeral director and funeral supervisor, and from applying for licenses for those positions.

The State Board of Funeral Directors suspended his funeral director’s license and fined him $150,000 in May 2020. A Department of State spokesperson on Thursday said Scheid has not paid the fine, adding the matter was referred to the attorney general’s office for collection.

Scheid is scheduled to appear at a status conference in July, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams. Status conferences are opportunities for prosecutors and defense attorneys to update a judge on where a case stands and get an outline of a schedule moving forward.

Adams said complaints related to Scheid and his former funeral homes should be directed to Detective Brett Schultz at 717-299-8100. She said the last complaint received by her office was filed prior to Scheid surrendering to police after he was charged last August.

The Attorney General’s office said it has received 48 complaints about Scheid, with the most recent complaint filed on Dec. 16, 2020. Its Bureau of Consumer Protection investigated Scheid. Complaints can be made by calling its help line at 1-800-441-2555, or at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/consumer-complaint/.

Scheid owned and operated funeral homes at 121 S. Prince St. in Lancaster city and 320 Old Blue Rock Road in Manor Township.

United Midwest Savings Bank is seeking to foreclose on the mortgage for the Old Blue Rock Road property, according to a lawsuit filed in the Court of Common Pleas of Lancaster County.

(The former Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home is not affiliated with Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors and Cremation Services.)