A former financial adviser indicted in 2017 for defrauding clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars is facing new charges after officials say he defrauded a woman out of at least $250,000, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.

Jason C. Weigand, 50, of Denver, was out on bail for similar offenses when he used the client’s money for his own bills, including two car loans, according to a news release.

Investigators say Weigand helped a former client, identified only as "AH" in court documents, recover on life insurance policies when her husband died.

Weigand convinced the woman to give him at least $250,000 and said he would invest the money on her behalf, the attorney's office said.

Instead, Weigand used the money to make payments on his credit cards and to pay two of his vehicle loans — one for a Lincoln MKZ, and the other for a Chevrolet Suburban, according to the release.

When Weigand was previously indicted in October 2017 for misusing funds belonging to his clients, he was released on the condition that he would not commit any federal, state or local crimes, the attorney's office said.

In the 2017 case, Weigand is accused of defrauding other clients out of nearly $300,000.

Not only did he commit nearly the same crimes as what he was initially arrested for, but Weigand hasn't had a license to act as an investment advisor since 2014, according to the attorney's office. He was a registered investment advisor in Pennsylvania between 2009 and 2014 and in New Jersey between 2011 and 2014, but hasn't had a license since.

"In the case of his Pennsylvania license, Weigand terminated it on April 10, 2014 — the same day that he was questioned by investigators from the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities about his investment advisor activities," the attorney's office said.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain called Weigand a "serial fraudster with no respect for the law."

Weigand was investigated by the United State Postal Inspection Service and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Katherine Driscoll and Paul Shapiro.

If convicted, Weigand faces a maximum possible sentence of 120 years in prison, a $1.5 million fine, 3 years of supervised release and a $600 special assessment, the attorney's office said.

