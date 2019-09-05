Former FBI deputy director and CNN contributor Andrew McCabe will headline the Lancaster County Democratic Committee’s annual fundraising banquet later this month.
And it's drawing conservative criticism, which the committee seems to be enjoying, based on a Facebook post on its site with links to media coverage:
"Felt cute - might delete later!
We cause ALL that conversation - and make the Trump wing mad while we're at it."
One of the linked articles, by The Philadelphia Inquirer, includes a link to the Twitter account of President Trump's campaign director, suggesting McCabe may be indicted:
CNN Contributor Andrew McCabe will headline a Democrat Party fundraiser in Pennsylvania on September 21.— Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) September 4, 2019
Interesting decision by the party, betting that he won't be criminally charged sometime in the next 2.5 weeks.https://t.co/vYrwdNgbdk
Last month, McCabe sued the FBI and Justice Department over his dismissal.
According to the county Democrats' website, McCabe is expected to discuss the following:
- The Firing of FBI Director James Comey and the fallout and aftermath
- Russian meddling in the 2016 election
- Mr. McCabe’s one-on-one interactions with Donald Trump during his tenure
- The Mueller investigations and report
The description of McCabe's expected tops ends with this: "Lest anyone thinks this will be a gloomy take on things, Mr. McCabe says he is sure there are brighter days ahead and will talk about why he feels this way. Please join us for what is sure to be one of the most interesting evenings we have ever had!"
The Democratic committee will host McCabe Sept. 21 at the Lancaster Convention Center and Marriott, 25 South Queen Street. Tickets are $80. A $160 pre-event reception has sold out. Tickets can be purchased online here or by sending a check to 53 N. Duke St., Suite 10, Lancaster, PA, 17602.