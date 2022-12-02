A former caretaker at Faith Friendship Villa sexually assaulted a resident for more than a year, according to police.

West Hempfield Township Police charged James Lee Zook, 68, of Mountville on Nov. 7 with institutional sexual assault and indecent assault.

The resident’s father told police on Aug. 14 that his son told him about the assaults, according to the criminal complaint. During an interview with investigators on Sept. 2, the resident said Zook sexually assaulted him every week or every other week beginning in late 2020 or early 2021 until he told his parents in August 2022.

District Judge Miles K. Bixler arraigned Zook and scheduled a preliminary hearing for 3 p.m. on Jan. 5. Zook is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.