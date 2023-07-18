Bob Brain’s children remember a note taped to a file box near his desk. On it were three letters: PMA.

The meaning: Positive mental attitude. It’s a mantra that has followed this Elizabethtown man throughout his life, from his decades of community and civic leadership to his current home at Masonic Village, where he and a group of friends challenge each other to forego complaining in favor of spreading positivity.

Bob Brain, who turned 90 on Monday, credits his longevity to that positive attitude. And on Sunday, he had something else to be happy about: a surprise birthday party at The Hive coworking space in Elizabethtown. His children, Robert Brain, Dave Brain and Linda Beck, hosted the afternoon dessert drop-in event.

And Bob Brain’s 90 years are worth celebrating. Bob Brain served as mayor of Elizabethtown from 2005 to 2010, just one of many roles he’s held in 50 years of being a business, community and civic leader in the town.

The party’s location is part of that story, too; it’s the site of the former Roth’s Furniture Store, where Brain worked from 1957 to 2003.

Through the years, Bob Brain’s developed many long-lasting friendships with fellow community leaders. That was reflected in the robust turnout; over 100 guests gathered to pay tribute to him.

“One word to describe Bob would be relational,” said his best friend, Bob Enck, who has known him for 60 years. “He believes success in life comes from building relationships which he did with customers and community members.”

Bob Brain was humbled by the surprise party.

“Family and friends are everything,” he said with a broad smile between hugs and handshakes.

And, fittingly for a life full of community service, guests were asked to consider donating to the Elizabethtown Area Education Scholarship in lieu of gifts.

‘A proud coal cracker’

Bob Brain was born July 17, 1933, in Girardville, Schuylkill County, to William Harvey Brain and Florence Wilkinson Brain.

“I am a proud coal cracker,” said Bob Brain.

He was one of six children, four sisters and one brother. (Three sisters, Jean, Shirley and Kathryn, are deceased.)

Bob Brain says his longtime commitment to community came from his mother. She emigrated from England and had been a member of the Salvation Army.

A graduate of Girardville High School, Bob Brain excelled in basketball and baseball. As a senior, he scored 30 points in one basketball game against Gilberton High School.

In 1952, he moved to Elizabethtown. He made the Lancaster County town his lifetime home and married Dolores Brain. Though the pair divorced, they remain friends; she was at the party Sunday.

After a few miscellaneous jobs, he began a sales position in 1957 at Roth’s Furniture Store and in 1974 became store manager. Bob Brain purchased the store in 1985 and was the owner until he retired in 2003.

After his retirement, he worked for the Miller/Sekely Funeral Home from 2004 to 2006. He enjoyed loading flowers, parking cars and even driving a hearse.

Today, Bob Brain feels he’s in reasonably good health and doesn’t need a cane or walker. He lost the sight in his left eye, so he no longer drives.

That hasn’t slowed him down, though.

“I keep busy, stay positive and am on a tight schedule with exercise three times a week, naps, meals and time with Pat Flowers, my lady friend who turned 90 in March,” said Bob Brain with a chuckle.

And, he makes sure to keep up with his beloved Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.

Serving his community

Dick Ebersole, who has been friends with Bob Brain for 70 years, has seen firsthand how seriously his friend took his involvement in the community. Bob Brain cared about making Elizabethtown a better place, Ebersole said.

Another friend, Dale Williams, met Bob Brain at a Lions Club meeting in 1964. It’s fitting he’d describe his friend as “community-oriented.”

“While Bob is accomplished, he also has a good sense of humor,” said Williams

Bob Brain served as Lions president twice, in addition to 41 years on its board of directors and 34 years as membership chair and years of service as its song leader. In 1993, he was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellow, the Lions Club International’s highest honor.

If Bob Brain were to create a complete resume of his accomplishments, it might as well be a scroll. His lengthy list of community service involvement began with his membership in the Jaycees in 1957. He’s especially proud of his work with the Jaycees in 1961, when he established a downtown flag program to display American flags. Many of those 110 storefront pavement flag holders are still in use today.

His other community and civic service roles include: work with Boy Scout Troop 26 in the ’50s, 10 years on the Elizabethtown Borough Park Commission, director of the Willowood Swim Club, 46 years with the Chamber of Commerce and 30 years with the Downtown Merchants Association.

He’s also a member of the American Legion, Friendship Fire Company, Lancaster County Republican Committee, Elizabethtown Boys Club and the Elizabethtown Area Music Foundation.

And just in case you thought we were done: he’s served on numerous boards, too, including the Northwest Lancaster County Medical Association, the Elizabethtown Area Blood Bank and Elizabethtown Preservation Associates, among many others. He’s also a 32nd degree Mason of the Abraham Treichler Lodge #682.

Lifelong faith

Brain isn’t just devoted to his community; he’s also dedicated to his faith, too.

He still remembers words his mother told him as a young boy: “Jesus loves you, and to show your love for Him, be the best person you can be every day.”

His leadership extends to his faith community. He was a member of the Christ Church United Church of Christ from 1957 to 2022.

“Bob was a great and faithful leader serving in many capacities over the years as a member of the United Church of Christ,” said the Rev. Carol Bender, who was Brain’s pastor for 22 of the 50 years she’s known him.

Those roles have included deacon, elder, consistory president, director of Christian education and Sunday school teacher. Bob Brain is now a member of Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, where he moved in 2015.

There, he’s found a cherished group of friends who gather regularly for dinner. They refer to themselves as The Happy Table, and there’s just one rule: they aren’t allowed to complain about anything — aches and pains included — when they meet at mealtime. Their goal is to remain positive against all odds.

All in the family

Mark McFadden, a great-nephew from Guthriesville, Chester County, wouldn’t have missed Sunday’s celebration.

“Bob’s blessed so many people — family and others — with his kindness and caring,” McFadden said.

Youngest son Dave Brain said he was thrilled and grateful for the overwhelming response from people attending the celebration. He and spouse Ian Gillett traveled from their home in Sonoma County, California, to attend the party.

“Dad has always gone out of his way to help others without expecting anything in return, so this is both memorable and meaningful for him in so many ways,” Dave Brain said.

Linda Beck, married to Ed, live in Harrisburg with Alex, Bob Brain’s only grandchild.

Oldest son Robert (not a junior) lives in Campbelltown, Lebanon County

“I have a great appreciation for my dad and his lifetime focus on family, church and community,” he said.

Bob Brain’s children said they’ve received many valuable life lessons from their dad growing up.

“From a business and leadership perspective, he instilled an ethos of humility and humanity,” said Dave Brain.

He recalled two mantras in particular: Never ask anyone to do a job you are not willing to do yourself; and maintain a positive mental attitude — the ethos that was important enough to have a prominent spot next to his desk.

“Dad credits his positive attitude for living a long life,” Beck said.