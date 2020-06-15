A former East Hempfield Township man will likely spend nearly 16 years in federal prison for sexually abusing four girls at the orphanage he ran in Kenya.

Gregory Hayes Dow, 61, pleaded guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places during a teleconference Monday with U.S. District Judge Edward Smith, federal prosecutors and federal defenders.

During the plea hearing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy M. Stengel laid out the government's case.

Dow assaulted the four girls between 2013 and 2017 while running Dow Family Children's Home in Boito, Kenya, which he established in 2008.

When the abuse started, two girls were 11, one was 12 and one was 13.

The orphanage received financial support from Lancaster County churches and nonprofits. Dow fled in 2017 after police were tipped to suspected abuse in the home.

Dow "engaged in grooming behavior by providing things of value to his victims," such as providing cell phones to some children, including one of the victims, Stengel said.

And because Dow's wife had taken the victims, and other girls at the orphanage, to a Kenyan clinic to have birth control devices implanted, Dow "was able to perpetrate these crimes without fear that the abuse would result in pregnancy."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Finally, Stengel said, the government would have presented evidence of Dow's past sexual abuse. Dow pleaded guilty in 1996 in Iowa to assault with itent to commit sexual abuse.

Gregory Dow case timeline Feb. 27, 2008: Gregory and Mary Rose Dow arrive in Kenya to build an orphanage. Sept. 11, 2017: A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl from the orphanage file sexual harassment reports with Kenyan police. Sept. 12, 2017: Kenyan investigators visit the orphanage, but the Dows are missing. Sept. 24, 2017: Kenyan police file an arrest warrant for Gregory Dow and begin extradition procedures to return him to Kenya after he was previously spotted entering New York. Jan. 31, 2018: Mary Rose Dow is sentenced in Kenya to one year in prison or to pay a fine of about $500 U.S. after previously being convicted of two counts of cruelty in connection to her husband’s case. She pays the fine and soon after returns to the U.S. December 2018: In a phone interview with LNP, Gregory Dow, in Manheim at the time, maintains his innocence, saying a former employee and the man the Dow’s purchased the land for their orphanage from came up with a scheme to get the property back. He says they got a few “rebellious” teenage girls to lie. July 12, 2019: Gregory Dow is arrested in East Hempfield Township on charges of sexually abusing four girls at his orphanage in Kenya. He pleads not guilty and is placed in federal custody because he is considered a flight risk. July 17, 2019: Judge orders Gregory Dow to remain in a federal prison until his trial. June 15, 2020: Gregory Dow pleads guilty to four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in foreign places. He faces up to 16 years in prison under a plea deal.

When asked by Smith if Dow was admitting he did what the prosecution outlined, Dow said he was. Dow said little otherwise during the hearing; he has no assets and is taking medication for anxiety.

A tip to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office in 2018 led to federal investigators getting involved. Investigators traveled to Kenya and interviewed girls who said Dow sexually assaulted them and Dow was charged last July.

Federal law gives the U.S. "extraterritorial jurisdiction" over certain sex offenses against children.

Under terms of the plea agreement between the prosecution and defense, Dow would serve 15 years and eight months in prison and must register under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Smith would determine how long Dow will be under supervision after his release and fines. If Smith doesn't agree to prison term, Dow could withdraw his plea. Sentencing is scheduled for September 29.

Dow will remain at the Lehigh County Jail until sentencing.