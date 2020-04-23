A former East Hempfield Township man charged with sexually abusing four girls at the missionary home he ran in Kenya intends to change his not guilty plea.

A change of plea hearing for Gregory Dow, 61, is scheduled for June 15 before U.S. District Judge Edward Smith at the federal courthouse in Easton.

After his arrest in July, Dow pleaded not guilty to four counts of sexually assaulting four girls between 2013 and 2017 while running a children’s home in Boito, Kenya.

In the federal court system, a change of plea hearing almost always signifies that a defendant intends to plead guilty.

Dow’s attorneys and the federal prosecutor said they were unable to comment until the hearing.

Dow, who in federal custody, started the missionary home with his family in 2008. It received financial support from Lancaster County churches and nonprofits. He fled in 2017 after police were tipped to suspected abuse in the home.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

A tip to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office in 2018 led to federal investigators getting involved. Investigators traveled to Kenya and interviewed girls who said Dow sexually assaulted them.

Federal law gives the U.S. "extraterritorial jurisdiction" over certain sex offenses against children.