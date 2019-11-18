A Clay Township man who was the township's police chief and until recently, a firefighter, will stand trial on charges he improperly touched a 14-year-old boy.

Dale E. Stahl, 74, waived his preliminary hearing on Friday, Nov. 15.

According to prosecutors, Stahl improperly touched the boy, had the boy perform a sexual act and threatened to have the boy jailed if he told anyone.

Stahl had hired the boy to work at his Forest Hill Road property and the assault happened Sept. 10, according to prosecutors.

A message left with the answering service for Stahl's attorney wasn't returned Monday.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Stahl was chief of the former Clay police department from 1973 to 1999.

Stahl has been suspended from his position as chief engineer of the Durlach/Mount Airy Fire Company, pending outcome of the case, Chief Don Moyer said Monday. Moyer said the department had no choice. At the time of Stahl's arrest, Moyer said he was stunned and could not imagine Stahl doing what he is accused of.

Stahl is charged with two counts of unlawful contact with a minor-sexual offenses, one count of corrupting a minor — both third-degree felonies, two counts of indecent exposure — a first-degree misdemeanor — and two counts of indecent assault — both second-degree felonies.