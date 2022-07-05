Former CBS 21 news anchor Robb Hanrahan died over the weekend.

CBS 21 announce Hanrahan's death in a story Monday. He was 60 years old.

"Robb's contributions during his time with CBS 21 and the amazing connections he made with everyone who worked at the station are immeasurable," the story states. "He will be greatly missed."

Hanrahan announced his retirement from the news agency in February 2021 after near 40 years in broadcasting. At the time, he said he would step back to focus on his health and spend time with his family. He spoke about his recovery from a cardiac arrest, as well as his reasons for retiring, on a video on CBS 21's website.