Thomas J. Waters, former vice president of corporate finance with Armstrong World Industries in Lancaster, is joining the Pennsylvania Treasury as its chief investment officer, the Treasury announced Monday.

“I’m extremely confident in Tom’s ability to lead our investment staff, and I’m pleased to welcome him to Treasury as our new CIO,” Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in a news release announcing the hire. “Treasury’s CIO plays a crucial role in making sure that state dollars are invested soundly and prudently, and Tom’s experience and leadership will serve taxpayers well. He also has a proven track record of successful mentoring and team building. I look forward to working with him.”

Most recently at Armstrong World Industries, Waters directed Armstrong’s treasury and investor relations functions. During his more than two decades with Armstrong, he held a variety of operational and corporate finance roles. Waters also served as the president of TJW Advisory and has held positions with American Airlines, Shearson Lehman Brothers and E.F. Hutton.

Waters, who will start at the Treasury in September, earned bachelor’s degrees in economics and history from Binghamton University in New York and an MBA in finance from the University of California, Berkeley.

“I’m thrilled to join the team at the Pennsylvania Treasury and work alongside Treasurer Garrity and her staff,” Waters said. “I will work every day to ensure the best possible investment outcomes for Pennsylvania taxpayers. Managing the state’s assets responsibly and with the highest fiduciary standards is my top priority.”

The CIO serves as a chief advisor to the Treasurer and is responsible for the direct management of approximately $40 billion in state assets and provides insight and analysis for investment assets under custody totaling $150 billion, including the state’s three largest pension funds.