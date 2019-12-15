Former "Amish Mafia" star Esther Schmucker has been charged with giving police a bogus name during a traffic stop, according to Manheim Township police.

Esther Schmucker, 33, of Lancaster, was stopped for a yield sign violation about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, near Lancaster Shopping Center on Lititz Pike, police said.

Police said Schmucker gave a false name and date of birth when questioned. Officers determined her identity and found her driver's license was suspended.

Schmucker was charged with giving false identification, a third-degree misdemeanor, and a summary traffic violation. It could not immediately be determined why her license was suspended.

Schmucker appeared on the Discovery Channel show, which ran for four seasons starting in December 2012, as "the matriarch of a once powerful Lancaster Amish family," according to Discovery. She has been billing herself as a motivational speaker and bikini competitor, according to her Facebook pages.