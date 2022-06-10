Former Akron Borough solicitor Kenelm L. Shirk III was sentenced on Friday to time served and a $10,100 fine for threatening to kill unspecified Democratic senators in 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson took Shirk’s age and health concerns into account when lowering his sentence range from 18-24 months, and determined that the 16 months and 20 days he’s already spent in custody was enough.

“I think that is sufficient to achieve the goal of just punishment and determent in this case,” she said.

Shirk, 72, has been incarcerated since he was taken into custody Jan. 21, 2021, at a gas station near Chambersburg after his ex-wife called police to report that he had threatened to kill Democratic senators, who were not identified. Multiple firearms and ammunition were found in his car at the time.

Shirk was later taken to a hospital where he repeated the threat to a nurse.

Shirk pleaded guilty to the offense.

Shirk's former firm, Shirk Law Associates, was the longtime solicitor for Akron Borough. Akron dropped the firm shortly after Shirk’s arrest. The state Supreme Court disbarred him in May.

One year of probation was also imposed on Shirk.

Prior to sentencing, Shirk apologized to his clients, law enforcement, the courts and his ex-wife for his actions.

“I am not a terrorist,” he said. “I have no excuse. I should never have said what I said.”