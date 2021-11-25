Sosan Najem can relate to the plight of Afghan refugees arriving in America to begin a new life.

A former Afghan refugee herself, Najem is spending this Thanksgiving away from her family, assisting the federal government in its effort to help recently arrived refugees resettle in the region and beyond. She also helps the refugees as a volunteer at a Manheim Township church.

Najem’s family fled Afghanistan more than 30 years ago following the Soviet invasion of the country and the turmoil that followed. Fearing for his life, Najem’s father, who was a government worker in oil production, decided to flee with his wife and four children.

“That’s the reason we came,” Najem said. “We had our visas and came to the U.S. as immigrants with nothing more than our luggage. We left everything behind.”

The family settled in Maryland, where Najem’s parents eventually bought a home. Najem and her siblings all earned college degrees.

But Najem never forgot her roots, and more than three decades later, she is helping a new group of Afghan refugees fleeing her native country following the collapse of its government in August.

“I’m heartbroken and out of words because there is no future for them” in Afghanistan, Najem, 42, said. “I feel like no one is listening. When I watch the news, I feel hopeless. I don’t feel there is ever going to be a democracy for Afghanistan.”

At least 36 Afghan refugees who fled the country’s recent takeover by the Taliban have resettled in Lancaster County, Church World Service (CWS) told LNP | LancasterOnline. CWS is among at least two local agencies helping resettle the refugees as they arrive in the U.S. Bethany Christian Services also is working with the U.S. government in the resettlement process.

Najem has spent the past 20 years helping refugees from other countries as they start new lives in America. After obtaining the proper clearances, she has been helping resettle the recently arrived Afghan refugees.

Today, Najem is spending Thanksgiving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey sharing a meal that includes lamb – a common food in Afghanistan -- and turkey with Afghan refugees.

“I love my family and we have many reasons to be thankful, but I feel I need to be with the refugees at the base,” she said before she traveled to the military base more commonly known as Fort Dix.

Najem said she was recruited by the U.S. Army to serve as a humanitarian aid specialist at Fort Dix. Her work at the military base includes helping and counseling the newcomers in their native language about life in America. She also assists the Department of Defense and the Transportation Security Administration at the airports as needed.

‘A calling from God’

While Najem’s passion to help refugees arriving in the U.S. has taken her across the country, a program at Highland Presbyterian Church in Manheim Township allows her to volunteer closer to her York County home.

The Highland Afghan Refugee Initiative (HARI) provides support to resettlement agencies like CWS and Bethany Christian Services.

“This initiative was started as a result of a calling from God,” Tom LeCrone, the program’s director, said. “I had the gifts and talents to help, so I knew I needed to do something.”

LeCrone said he was fortunate to meet Najem through a mutual acquaintance.

“We share the same passion for helping the Afghan refugees, especially women and girls,” he said.

LeCrone said four Afghan refugees recently visited the HARI donation center to select furniture and some houseware items. Among them was Shirzad and his 9-year-old daughter, Ayeshah. (LeCrone said Shirzad would only provide his and his daughter’s first names.)

Shirzad fled Afghanistan with Ayeshah shortly after the government collapsed, but Shirzad’s wife and two sons remain in the country’s capital of Kabul, according to LeCrone.

LeCrone said Shirzad looks forward to having a better life here, especially for Ayeshah, who is being enrolled in a school. The Taliban has forbidden females older than 12 from getting an education since shortly after it took over the Afghan government.

Najem knows the dangers females face in Afghanistan. It’s a major reason she has spent the better part of two decades helping refugees resettle in the U.S.

“I want to reach out and help as many as I can, especially Afghan women and children,” she said.

Afghanistan was ranked the second-most dangerous country for women in the world – behind only Yemen -- according to the 2019-20 Women, Peace, and Security Index. The index is published by Georgetown University’s Institute for Women, Peace and Security and the Peach Research Institute Oslo.

“Women there are in danger at any age,” Najem said. “They are taken as wives or raped, even the little girls. On average, they marry at age 18. If they are over 40 years old, they are taken as slaves. They can never go out without a male escort. It breaks my heart. I look forward to seeing something good happen to our women and children.”

As he settles in Lancaster County, LeCrone said Shirzad is concerned and fearful for the safety of his family in Afghanistan.

‘Give them hope’

Ghulam Alizada came to the U.S. as a refugee from Afghanistan more than 20 years ago, choosing to leave because of the Taliban.

“We had the same issues back then as they do today,” said Alizada, who lives in Manheim Township with his wife, their three children and his mother. “Innocent people are suffering.”

Alizada, who said he is in his mid-40s, volunteers at Highland Presbyterian Church’s HARI program, where his multilingual skills come in very handy. He speaks Dari, English, Russian and Turkish.

“When I came here, Highland sponsored me and helped me find a job. I found that the people in Lancaster are good, welcoming people,” Alizada said. “Now I can do the same for other immigrants to give them hope because if you take hope away, everything is meaningless.”

LeCrone wants information about central Pennsylvania to be included in the resources refugees receive when they arrive at the military bases, and he is working with Najem to put together literature about the region that can be distributed there.

In the meantime, Najem keeps busy answering the calls for help anywhere she is needed.

She recalled going to Philadelphia International Airport to help with translation and data entry when the recent Afghan refugees began arriving in the U.S. She said she spent a week at the airport, where she said she slept in her car.

But she knew it was important to help her fellow Afghans.

“I am a refugee,” Najem said. “I am an immigrant. I know the process.