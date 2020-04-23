Columbia police

FORGERY

COLUMBIA: John Bayman, 37, of Columbia, was charged with forgery and theft for forging several checks he had stolen from previous employer, totaling $2,481.50, police said. Police were notified on Feb. 27 and arrested Bayman on April 16, police said.

RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON

COLUMBIA: El Deizhuan Lennel Flowers, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, causing an accident involving damage and driving on a suspended license due to previous DUI incidents after a hit-and-run in the first block of South Third Street on April 19 at 6:41 a.m., police said. Witnesses identified Flowers as the driver.

Manheim Township police

DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM TWP.: Saysamphane Phimmachack, 49, of Manheim, was charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop for suspended registration plate at 9:02 p.m. April 21 on York Road at Oregon Pike, police said. Phimmacheck had an active warrant out for his arrest at the time of the traffic stop and during a search, police found methamphetamine, police said.

INDIRECT CRIMINAL CONTEMPT

MANHEIM TWP.: Todd W. Bruteyn, 47, of Leola, was charged with indirect criminal contempt after he contacted someone who had a protection from abuse order against him at 9:38 a.m. April 20 in the 300 block of Blossom Hill Drive, police said.

FORGERY

MANHEIM TWP.: Lekeisha Nicole Jones, 33, of Trenton, New Jersey, was charged April 21 with forgery, criminal conspiracy to commit forgery, theft by deception, criminal conspiracy to commit theft by deception after she and an unidentified person conspired to purchase $741.73 worth of merchandise using $760 in counterfeit U.S. currency at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at Walmart, 2030 Fruitville Pike, police said. Jones remains a wanted person at this time. Any person knowing the whereabouts of Jones should call the Manheim Township Police Department at 717-569-6401.

THEFT BY DECEPTION

MANHEIM TWP.: Edgardo Luis Feliciano, 49, of Lancaster, was charged with theft by deception after he was paid $650 to fix a vehicle engine but failed to make the repairs and abandoned the vehicle causing it to be towed and did not return the $650 to the vehicle's owner August 15 in the 1000 block of Lititz Avenue, police said.

West Lampeter Township police

THEFT

WEST LAMPETER TWP.: Jolene McMahan, 36, of Kirkwood, was charged with retail theft for stealing $360 worth of tools from GR Mitchell on April 2 at 2:30 p.m., police said.