Friday, August 26, 2022, was the worst day of Heidi Battisti’s life.

What should have been a fun family beach trip quickly became a living nightmare.

As her family spent their last night on a beach vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, Battisti experienced what no parent should ever have to experience when her 21-year old daughter Sophia was killed by a car as she crossed Coastal Highway near 59th Street, on her way back to the hotel room she shared with her mom, dad Joe and brother Josh.

“It’s unreal. It’s surreal. It’s a nightmare,” said Battisti, of Reinholds. “It’s tough because I know it’s never going to be good again.

“People were saying to me that holidays must be horrible,” said Battisti. “It’s like, no, every day is horrible.”

Messages of sympathy, tributes and memorials followed Sophia’s death. A bouquet of flowers sat before Sophia’s empty chair at Salon Synergy in Lititz, where she worked. A GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign raised $25,000 for a scholarship in her honor for Cocalico High School students who want to attend a cosmetology school.

“Sophie would absolutely love that,” said Battisti.”She was very driven and went for scholarships and got them.”

When Donna Stark, a friend and former Ephrata High School classmate of Heidi Battisti, heard about the tragedy, she thought of something she did that helped her navigate the loss of her mother, Carol, who died in June: act of kindness cards. When Stark’s mother passed away, she honored her generous spirit by printing and distributing cards with her mother’s picture on them encouraging people to participate in pay-it-forward random acts of kindness for strangers.

“It just really helped with the healing process,” said Stark, 52, who lives in Gilbert, Arizona. “Every time when I had a super sad day, I would do something nice. I just wanted to keep my mom's spirit alive.”

Stark printed almost 1,000 cards with a picture of Sophia, who also was called Sophie, and the message: “You’ve been blessed with this random act of kindness in honor of Sophia Battisti. Please pay it forward, along with this card, to keep her generous and loving spirit alive.” She mailed some across the country to Battisti and kept some to mail directly herself.

HOW TO GET THE CARDS If you’d like to request one of Sophia’s random acts of kindness cards, send a direct message with your name and address via Instagram to @forever21withsophie or on Facebook at Forever 21 with Sophie. Recipients are encouraged to share their good deeds on social media and tag the accounts.

Within 48 hours, Battisti was out of cards. She messaged Stark to see if she could make some more, which she did. They estimate there are probably close to 2,000 of Sophia’s cards circulating around the United States. Some even made their way to the Faroe Islands - part of the Kingdom of Denmark, located between Norway and Iceland.

Some people have used the opportunity to purchase oil changes for others or treat strangers to coffee. Others have picked up restaurant checks or bought groceries for the person behind them. One young California woman is even purchasing tickets to Disneyland to give away in Sophia’s honor.

It makes Battisti think about all the people, some of whom never met Sophia, who are spreading positivity, goodwill and generosity in her daughter’s name.

“This is a great way to keep her spirit alive and a great way to honor her,” said Stark. “She was just all about bringing smiles to people's faces and she exuded joy and love and she was, from the comments that I read, just very selfless. These cards were something that just really represented everything that she stood for.”

Sharing memories

Marina Cutts, a family friend from Adamstown, set up an Instagram account and a Facebook account - both called Forever 21 with Sophie (@forever21withsophie) - for people to share their memories about Sophia and their stories about passing out her tribute cards.

“I always said (Sophia) was an old soul. Like she had lived 80 years in the 21 years that she lived,” said Cutts. “She was a funny, funny kid. She had the mouth of a sailor.”

Cutts said she recently paid for lunch for a stranger and handed him one of Sophia’s cards.

“She always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room, and she had your back no matter what,” said Cutts.

David Good, 83, of Terre Hill, was having breakfast at the Pancake Farm in Ephrata when the owner came over to him and said his meal was already paid for, handed him a card and explained what happened to Sophia.

“It’s a tragic thing,” said Good, who didn’t know Sophia personally, but expressed his sympathy for the family. “When I was done, I gave her $20 and the card back and said, ‘Pass it forward.’ I think it’s a great idea.”

Katy Klaus was Sophia’s boss at Salon Synergy, where Sophia’s cards are always on hand. A picture of Sophia hangs on the wall overlooking the room alongside her nametag and one of her favorite poems.

Klaus, of Stevens, says she bought all her employees a copy of Sophia’s favorite poetry book, “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur, so they could read it and remember Sophia.

“She was like a daughter to me. She was a sparkle in the room. So fun,” said Klaus, who said she always leaves one of Sophia’s cards at restaurants with her tips.

Klaus said that even though Sophia hadn’t been a hairstylist for very long, Sophia’s clients loved her.

“Whether you were 90 or 4, she could talk to you and relate to you,” said Klaus. “I just keep thinking she had so much life ahead of her and she was gonna do amazing things. So that's why we need to keep her memory alive and us to take over doing amazing things for her.”

Ashley Fry, 22, knew Sophia since kindergarten and became close friends with her at Cocalico High School.

“She was a very outgoing person who could make anyone in the room laugh,” said Fry. “Just always smiling. She was very kind.”

Fry said she and Sophia would often get coffee from Dunkin’ together and now, about once a week, she’ll leave one of Sophia cards at a Dunkin’ drive-through and pay for the person behind her.

“I feel like, for me, it's like she's still with me. Like we're still buying coffee together,” said Fry. “It’s a way to keep her alive.”

For Battisti and her family and friends, nothing will ever make the pain of losing Sophia go away, but they’re making sure to honor her spirit and remember the kind of person she was in the world.

“It doesn’t take it away, but you definitely get some kind of comfort that her memory is being shared. It’s very rewarding,” said Battisti. “She would love it. I feel like she’s seeing it. She has to be seeing it.”

TRAVELING CARDS Sophia’s random acts of kindness cards have made their way across the country, and beyond — including more than 3,000 miles away to the Faroe Islands, located between the Norwegian Sea and the North Atlantic Ocean. Donna Stark, a family friend who helps make and mail the cards, says she has sent cards to addresses in the following states: Arizona California Florida Georgia Maryland Michigan Nevada North Carolina Pennsylvania

EXAMPLES OF ACTS OF KINDNESS Random acts of kindness, like the ones inspired by the cards in Sophia Battisti’s honor, don’t have to be grand or elaborate. Some individuals who have used Sophia’s cards have: Purchased a cup of coffee for a stranger Paid for someone’s oil change Picked up someone’s restaurant bill Bought groceries for the customer in line behind them Other ideas include: Leave a big tip for a restaurant server or bartender Feed someone’s parking meter Commend a store employee by writing a note to their manager Donate a book to a Little Library (and put a card in it as the bookmark) Leave money on a vending machine for someone