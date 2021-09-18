Preservation of Lancaster County’s forested areas got a boost this week, when local grocers donated $10,000 toward ongoing conservation efforts — a donation made to celebrate the opening of a new store.

Owners of Stauffers of Kissel Hill gifted the money to the Lancaster Conservancy following the recent opening of their Stauffers Fresh Foods at 945 E. Main St., Mount Joy, according to a conservancy news release.

“This gift will allow the Conservancy to accelerate our efforts to protect our few remaining wild places in Lancaster County and along the Susquehanna in York County,” conservancy President Phil Wenger said.

The conservancy preserves land by taking ownership of forested spaces to ensure that they will not be developed — a process that relies heavily on donations, either of land or public and private grant dollars, Wenger said previously.

To date, the conservancy has protected nearly 8,000 acres across 47 nature preserves.

“These preserves serve as critical open natural space for wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, water protection and carbon storage in the fight against climate change,” officials said in the news release.

According to the release, Stauffers officials are interested in protecting the local environment.

“Supporting a strong organization like the Conservancy that works to make our local environment and community a healthier and greener place is important to Stauffers and our customers,” said Eric Stauffer, Fresh Food Chief Operating Officer.

The Lancaster Conservancy can be found online lancasterconservancy.org.