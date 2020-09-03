So far, the long Labor Day weekend looks like it's shaping up to be pretty pleasant.

Barry Lambert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at State College, said starting Friday, the forecast is "cooler, less humid, nothing really cool, just nice late summer temperatures, upper 70s to low 80s."

There's very little chance of rain Friday through Sunday, he said, and although Monday might bring some showers to the northwest part of Pennsylvania, it looks like it might stay pretty dry here.

That said, Lambert reported Wednesday and Thursday both have a chance of showers or storms starting in the afternoon.

AccuWeather has a similar forecast. It predicts Friday will be mostly sunny and humid, with a high of 85 degrees, but then the following three days will be cooler and, respectively, "partly sunny and delightful," "sunny and comfortable" and "times of sun and clouds."