Forecasters are watching a major storm that could affect Thanksgiving travel, but local meteorologists say that it’s too early to tell what the storm’s impact will be in Lancaster County.

Forecasts indicate the storm will move east across the U.S. as the holiday approaches, possibly ushering in gusty winds and making it feel even colder outside.

Millersville University's Weather Information Center Director Kyle Elliott said Lancaster County and the lower Susquehanna Valley aren't due for any snow in the week leading up to Thanksgiving. Any snow that does fall likely won’t stick to the ground.

"We may see a few flurries in the air," Elliott said, adding that "winds will be the highest impact."

Craig Evanego, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said there's "a lot of uncertainty" in the forecast into next week, but agrees with Elliott that high wind gusts will likely be the biggest impact for Lancaster County from the storm.

The Associated Press reports that Thanksgiving travel is estimated to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels, with tens of millions of people anticipated to travel for the holiday.

After a brief respite from the fall chill, colder and windier days are ahead for Lancaster County.

Temperatures in the county will peak Thursday with a high in the upper 60s, according to NWS. Sunny skies will start the day on Thursday, but showers are likely into Thursday night.

The forecast through the weekend looks generally quiet until the beginning of the holiday week.

"A cold front will move through on Monday," Elliott said. "I think that front brings a period of showers to the area."

There's a 40% chance of rain currently predicted for Monday, but Elliott added that he doesn't think Lancaster will see much rain.

"We're going to get some really gusty winds here," Elliott said. "Very similar (to the past few days) but definitely stronger."

Average wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph are expected throughout Lancaster County. Stronger gusts, upward of 45 to 50 mph, could flare up at times, Elliott said.

"With that wind, it'll feel like it's in the mid-20s to around 30," he said. "They'll be the strongest during the daylight hours on Tuesday."

Wind gusts will dissipate heading into Wednesday, clearing the way for a "seasonable Thanksgiving Day," Elliott said. He added that the models are showing a good chance that Thursday will be dry, with a mix of sun and clouds.