Warming Center at First UMC 1.jpg
Patty Eastep, executive director of Anchor Lancaster, and the Rev. Joseph DiPaolo, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church in Lancaster city, talk Wednesday, Dec. 8, in a room at the church they have opened as a warming center for people to go in and sit down to warm up during the winter months.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

People in need of a place to warm up on cold winter days now have a place to do so at First United Methodist Church. Anchor Lancaster, a nonprofit closely connected with the church, has opened a warming station at First United Methodist, located at Duke and Walnut streets in Lancaster city.

People without a warm place to go may visit the station from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Guests will enter via a dedicated entrance on Duke Street and be able to charge their phones and enjoy hot coffee and snacks.

The center can host 10 guests at a time. At the top of each hour, if there are guests on the waiting lists, those inside will be asked to rotate out to allow others inside.

Warming Center at First UMC 6.jpg
This is the warming center Anchor Lancaster has opened at First United Methodist Church, Duke and Walnut Streets, Lancaster, on Wednesday, Dec. 8. 2021. The center will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday during the cold months.

“As the pandemic continues the Warming Center provides a place of respite from the weather for our guests,” Patty Eastep, executive director of Anchor Lancaster, said in an email.

The warming station was made possible through a $25,000 grant from CommunityAid.

Anchor Lancaster started over 30 years ago at St. James Episcopal Church in the same manner, as a way to allow people on the street to get warm, and gradually expanded into a breakfast ministry. Anchor moved to First UMC in 2016 and was incorporated as a nonprofit in its own right in 2017; showers were added in 2019.

Those who wish to support the center may purchase an item on the center’s Amazon wishlist at lanc.news/help_anchor, or mail a check to Anchor Lancaster, 29 E. Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602.

Warming Center at First UMC 2.jpg
The Rev. Joseph DiPaolo of First United Methodist Church, Duke and Walnut streets in Lancaster, opens a gate at the church Wednesday, Dec. 8. Anchor Lancaster has opened a warming center at the church. 

