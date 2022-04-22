Today marks the 53rd observance of Earth Day, intended to draw the public’s attention to the effects of pollution on people, plants, wildlife and open spaces. Its roots connect to Pennsylvania, as many of the original activists were inspired by Silent Spring, the seminal ecological awareness text written by Springdale, Pa., native Rachel Carson.

In Earth Day’s early years, the focus was largely on the effects of air and water pollution. Over time, it began to address climate change driven by global fossil fuel consumption.

Though climate change is a global problem with no easy, realistic solutions, environmental groups encourage Americans to commit to simple changes that, collectively, can have larger impacts.

LNP | LancasterOnline reached out to local environmental and climate experts to answer the question: “How can residents of Lancaster County get involved/help with conversation?” Here are their responses:

Todd Roy, founder/president, Conestoga River Club

The club’s goal is “improved free, public recreational access to the Conestoga River, grassroots conservation efforts and clean ups, inclusive recreational opportunities and community engagement.”

What you can do: “Plant a tree or rain garden. Volunteer for a clean-up. Help a neighbor. Look for an opportunity to make your part of the county better, cleaner and healthier, then maintain it that way, no matter how hard it is.” More at www.conestogariverclub.org.

Eve Bratman, founding member/lead organizer, Lancaster Compost Co-ops

Co-ops’ goal: “Our mission is to make the benefits of composting accessible to all of Lancaster city's residents. Our goal is to produce high quality compost while building community.”

What you can do: “We want city residents to know they can start composting with their neighbors to divert waste, and in doing so be kinder to our precious land while having fun building community connections. Membership is free, and all you have to do is attend an orientation and commit to showing up to our occasional work-social events in order to join! For more information and to sign up for a new member orientation, find us at Www.LancasterCompost.us, or follow us on Instagram: @LancasterCompost.”

(Bratman is also an assistant professor of environmental studies at Franklin &Marshall College.)

Steve Groff, Farmer, and CEO of Cedar Meadow Farm

Goal: “We are passionate about keeping our soil healthy and protected, which has a ripple effect on climate, environment and ecology, as well as having a dramatic impact on the product and products that come from our farm.”

What you can do: “Support farms that use regenerative agriculture practices. Get to know what regenerative agriculture means and how it relates to human health. Our website www.CedarMeadow.Farm has a detailed explanation of the different cropping systems and how they impact the environment, as well as some of the quality CBD products derived directly from our farm.”

Claudia Kirk, convenor of Lancaster Climate Vigil

Goal: "Mission is to make the urgency of the ongoing and worsening climate crisis visible in Lancaster County.”

What you can do: “People who want to help have many options. One, of course, is to come down to [Penn Square] and sign the petitions, to stand with us. We also encourage everyone to share information about us on social media, photos and videos. pass along to those you meet that there is now a weekly Climate Vigil in Lancaster. Finally, a call or email to [U.S] Representative [Lloyd] Smucker's office calling for him to prioritize climate protection and mentioning the Vigil, is helpful also.” For more information, send an email to claudiakirk11@gmail.com.

Kate Gonick, senior VP of land protection, Lancaster Conservancy

Goal: “Providing wild and forested lands and clean waterways for our community. Forever.”

What you can do: “The Conservancy relies on private funding to match public dollars. Every donation matters, no matter the size. Community members can also get involved by getting out and giving back through a variety of volunteer opportunities or by joining the Conservancy for one of our many educational outreach events where you can learn more about our natural world and how to be a better steward of the earth. Please visit our website at www.lancasterconservancy.org to get involved.”

Allyson Gibson, director of strategic partnerships and programs, Lancaster Clean Water Partners

Goal: “Our work is to rapidly accelerate and expand the ability of our partner organizations to restore and sustain healthy Lancaster County waterways. Simply put, we want to see Lancaster’s streams healthy for all Lancastrians by 2040.”

What you can do: “Join and volunteer with your local watershed association - be a leader for these incredible groups! To find your local group, visit www.lancasterwatersheds.org. Attend a local government meeting or write to local officials - Speak up for clean water to be a priority for your local municipality. Participate in Lancaster Water Week June 3 through 11. More info at www.lancasterwaterweek.org.”

Tony Israel, steering committee member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby Lancaster

Goal: “[We are] a national bipartisan organization designed to empower individuals to find their agency and to build the political will to turn the tide of Climate Change.”

What you can do: “CCL’s primary goal is the passage of a Carbon Fee And Dividend Act. This legislation is a market based solution to the existential threat of Climate Change which will put a price on carbon while returning all revenue to each citizen in the form of monthly dividend checks. ... Citizens Climate Lobby Lancaster holds monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 pm. To join a meeting and find out more about CCL and our Lancaster chapter go to www.cclusa.org."

Eric Sauder, founder and director of RegenAll

Goal: “Our vision is for a carbon neutral Lancaster County by 2040 that creates jobs, improves health, and leaves a cleaner environment for our children.”

What you can do: “So often, the scale of the climate challenge makes people feel powerless to act. We’re working to make clear pathways for people to influence change in their homes, neighborhoods, and workplaces. At the household scale, we created a tool on our website to calculate your household greenhouse gas emissions and offset them through payments to a community climate fund that will support local projects focused on energy efficiency, renewables, and agroforestry. These projects will reduce emissions and build resilience in our community.” More at www.regenall.org.