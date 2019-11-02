One day after the U.S. House voted to formalize an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, a handful of high school seniors gathered to discuss whether the historic, and extremely polarizing, decision was warranted.

Among the questions students debated: Is this healthy for democracy? What should impeachment proceedings look like? Should Trump be impeached?

There was no yelling. No name-calling. And nobody was cast out for sharing differing opinions.

That about sums up LNP’s second annual Democracy Day, a daylong event devoted to promoting civil discourse among high school students in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. It was held at Donegal High School Friday with nearly 60 students from public, private and parochial high schools, and one home school organization, participating.

“It was a really good experience,” Manheim Township senior Trinity Tull said. “Just getting to discuss and look into things on both sides and how people can work together to come up with (solutions).”

The event featured eight breakout sessions facilitated by lawmakers, educators, journalists and a retired federal judge.

But first were the guest speakers: LNP publisher and Steinman Communications CEO Bob Krasne, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker and state Sen. Ryan Aument, both Republicans.

Krasne spoke about the critical role of the local newspaper — “a government watchdog and an advocate for the community.”

Smucker, one day after voting with his party against rules for the impeachment inquiry, said bipartisanship is key to a healthy democracy.

“Democracy depends on our ability to reason and to work with those who may hold very different opinions of our own,” he said.

Aument, of Landisville, commended students in the region for their pragmatism and willingness to find common ground and solve problems.

“As an elected official that interacts with a lot of folks, that is incredibly refreshing to me,” he said.

He finished off his speech with a video of one of his heroes — a Democrat, Robert F. Kennedy — speaking in Indianapolis following Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in April, 1968.

“What we need in the United States is not hatred,” Kennedy said. “What we need in the United States is not violence and lawlessness, but is love and wisdom and compassion toward one another.”

Afterward, students delved into divisive topics such as impeachment, immigration, climate change, gun rights, health care, school safety and media literacy.

In the school safety group, Annville-Cleona High School senior Zoe Kirkessner emphasized the role of mental health supports in elementary school.

The conversation around mental health, she said, “isn’t necessarily where it needs to be, and we’d really like to present a new social norm about going and getting help for everyday difficulties.”

On impeachment, Northern Lebanon High School senior Harrison Lerch said his group concluded that an inquiry was the best option right now.

“Whether or not we’d impeach, we’re not so sure yet,” he said. “But that’s a debate to have for another day.”

