Were you too busy enjoying your weekend to check in with the news?

Here are five articles from this past weekend to catch up on.

Lancaster mayor wanted police chief out because of wife's pro-Trump Facebook post: FOP

Lancaster’s police chief was forced to retire because his wife posted positive comments about President Trump on Facebook, according to the past president of the local Fraternal Order of Police.

Lancaster County sets new one-day record for new coronavirus cases

Lancaster County recorded its largest single-day jump in new coronavirus cases Saturday as Pennsylvania continued on its autumn COVID-19 upswing.

Week 4 coverage from every L-L League football game [sports roundup]

Complete coverage from each L-L league football game this past Friday night.

Emaciated horses removed from Peach Bottom property; owner faces charges: PSPCA

A total of 11 horses, one of which died, were seized from a Peach Bottom residence Thursday after investigators and officials with the Pennsylvania SPCA said they found some in emaciated condition.

African American history group presents online talk about aviation pioneer with Lancaster ties

In 2004, Mary Groce and one of her cousins were going through some old family photographs saved by her aunt.

When they looked at a photograph identified as their great-uncle Emory Conrad Malick, from his time at a California flight school, they were surprised.

