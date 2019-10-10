Last week, an 8-foot female python with a large lump in her belly (confirmed: possum) was rescued in Manheim Township and brought to the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary.

After several days of waiting for its owner to come forward, the sanctuary posted its decision to Facebook this morning to keep the python permanently.

Though she does not yet have a name, Forgotten Friend founder Jesse Rothacker said the sanctuary is taking name suggestions.

Rothacker said in a previous interview with LNP | LancasterOnline that he had been considering keeping her at the sanctuary to bring her to educational outreach programs.

Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary visits libraries, schools, television shows and churches, as well as other public and private events, and educates the public about reptiles.