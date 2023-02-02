The Mein Bowl food vendor in the Steinman College Center at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster is closed until further notice as a precaution after a number of students reporting possible food poisoning, the college said in an email Thursday.

“The College is aware of a number of related student illnesses, specifically gastrointestinal issues, potentially arising out of food from ‘Mein Bowl,’ which has been closed until further notice,” the letter said.

In the letter, the college said they’re taking several responsive steps, including cleaning protocols, and the student wellness center is in contact with the health department. The college added that some students’ symptoms don’t appear to have a “food-related connection,” and said the cause could be a circulating gastrointestinal virus. The letter said the steps are being taken out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The health and safety of our students is always our first priority,” the letter said. “As the investigation continues, the campus community is encouraged to follow health and safety protocols…”

Efforts to reach F&M by phone and email weren’t immediately successful on Thursday evening.