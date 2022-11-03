Fairmount in West Earl Township is collecting food and pantry items through Nov. 15 to help people in need across Eastern Lancaster County School District.

Items left at the retirement community, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, will be donated to New Holland-based CrossNet Ministries’ food pantry.

“We thought it would be a good thing to do for the community every year, especially after COVID,” said organizer Holly Keim. “So, we’ve decided to choose a different food bank to donate to each year.”

Last year’s food drive benefitted the Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services food bank.

“We donated approximately 1 ton of food to CVCC,” Keim said.

Unexpired, nonperishable food items and paper goods can be dropped off every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 15 inside the main doors of Fairmount’s Wheat Ridge Drive main lobby.

Items most needed include juices and broth; canned soups, crackers, instant rice, macaroni and cheese, pasta sauce, cereal cups for kids, condiments, size 6 diapers and paper goods.

More information is available by calling 717-354-1800.