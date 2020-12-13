Members of the local farming community had some good news Friday for grocery buyers: There’s no need to panic.

The nearly empty dairy cases and picked-over meat counters that were common in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic likely won’t be repeated anytime soon, said experts like Don Ranck, Lancaster County Farm Bureau’s president. That’s mostly because the farm-to-consumer supply chain has since adapted to meet changing needs.

Ranck and others shared those opinions a day after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced a new set of regulations meant to curb the ever-increasing spread of the deadly virus.

The new regulations prohibit indoor dining at bars and restaurants for three weeks. Those sales can resume at 8 a.m. Jan. 4.

Farmers have pointed to a similar -- but more severe – shutdown ordered in March as a massive disruption to the farm-to-consumer supply chain that led to waste, profits loss on farms and shortages of certain products at grocery stores.

“I don’t anticipate agriculture will be impacted as much as in the spring,” Ranck said, guessing the effects of the new three-week restrictions. “I don’t want to minimize it, but I don’t want to exaggerate it either.”

Officials at the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau said the industry has been able to adapt to the pandemic’s new challenges.

“At this point, the food supply chain has been adapting and adjusting to COVID-19 for eight months,” bureau spokesman Liam Migdail said previously. “While there will certainly be challenges ahead, we have a playbook and infrastructure in place now for addressing them, which puts the food supply chain in a much stronger position than it was early in the pandemic.”

Dennis Curtin, a spokesman for Weis Markets, also said the store chain has “learned a lot” during the initial shutdown in the spring and expects to stay stocked in the coming months.

“The paper product availability has improved significantly in recent months and we’ve secured extra product - meat, produce, holiday staples – to ensure we will have the products for our customers,” he said.

The store chain has also taken precautions such as a “robust” COVID-19 prevention program, temperature testing for employees before they begin their shifts, mandatory masks for customers and others.

“If the Commonwealth issues additional precautions, we will comply,” Curtin said.

Justin Risser, a Conoy Township dairy farmer with Meadow Vista Dairy, has been open about the struggles on his farm since shortly after Wolf ordered the initial shutdown in mid-March. Back then, dairy-buying schools and restaurants were wholly closed, drastically decreasing the demand for milk-related goods.

It was a change that left some farmers, like Risser, with excess milk that occasionally had to be dumped and wasted. Those problems have been largely alleviated since then, with many of those institutions and businesses reopening.

Under current restrictions, schools following state guidelines can remain open, and restaurants can continue fulfilling take-out orders and providing outdoor dining.

That all has left Risser a bit more optimistic than he was this spring.

“I don’t think we will see March/April disruption,” he said, referring to his earlier hardships.

Still, there is no guarantee that the new, three-week restrictions won’t be extended, according to Ranck, who said worried officials have kept their eyes to the news.

“Our whole board is very concerned about this,” Ranck said before giving his opinion on Wolf’s most recent restrictions. “It seems excessive.”

Multiple times, Ranck has said he believes fear of the COVID-19 virus is overblown, pointing to many infected people who have been able to recover, as well as those who experience no symptoms at all.

As of midday Friday, officials reported there have been 21,192 positive COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County since the pandemic’s onset. In that time, there have been 582 related deaths, according to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

“What is this huge fear of more cases?” Ranck asked, urging government decision-makers to give more weight to economic loss when considering restrictions.

Specifically, he pointed to bar and restaurant workers who stand to lose their income for three weeks during the holiday season, one of the industry’s busiest periods.

And Scott Sheely, Lancaster County Agriculture Council’s executive director, said there are numerous organizations working behind the scenes to promote food security and ensure farm goods make it to those in need. Sheely said he is trying to determine what role local farmers can play within that system.

“We generally are expecting there is going to be more stress,” Sheely said, guessing there will be a growing number of people visiting local food banks.

That’s a fact, according to David Lapp, CEO at Blessings of Hope, a Warwick Township food bank.

Though Lapp didn’t provide exact numbers, he said the food bank’s operations increased by 400% during the initial, springtime shutdown.

Blessings of Hope functions like a wholesaler, distributing donated goods from their Lancaster County warehouse to food banks both locally and as far away as Baltimore and New York City. Those food banks then distribute the goods to people in need.

In 2019, Blessings of Hope distributed about 13 million pounds of products. So far this year, they’ve distributed 63 million pounds, Lapp said.

Largely, those goods are donated leftovers from food industry manufacturing and distribution centers, Lapp said. But earlier this year, Blessings of Hope was able to lean on the farming community, participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Family Food Box Program and accepting surplus milk from local dairy farmers, he said.

“We are growing at a crazy rate,” Lapp said. “For the most part, we have been able to stay on top of it.”

That growth, Lapp said, stems from increasing need -- a direct result of growing unemployment since the pandemic’s onset.

“There are people who have been out of work since March,” Lapp said, referring to jobs lost during the state’s first mandated shutdown.

Lapp guessed that even more people will be out of work following the new, three-week restictions, and that could mean even more need within the Blessings of Hope distribution area.

“We are still growing,” he said. “We didn’t see the peak yet.”