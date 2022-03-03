Mark Pascale, of First Tracks Search and Rescue, follows behind Lily during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Search and rescue dogs from First Tracks, Middle Creek Search and Rescue and Summit Search and Rescue trained together at two separate locations on Thursday in Manheim Township.
Three-year-old Jax took off on a trail after a quick smell and bite of a hat. The lab-bloodhound mix knew the game — find the person who matches the scent.
It was a short exercise and a minute or so later Jax was jumping around and celebrating with his owner, Jill Robinson, of Middle Creek Search and Rescue.
The quick search was one of many exercises search and rescue dogs ran through on Thursday morning in Manheim Township. Five dogs from three different search and rescue agencies role-played their "jobs."
Robinson, who is one of about 100 volunteers with Middle Creek Search and Rescue, said that training happens usually on a weekly basis.
Terri Heck, of Summit Serach and Rescue, leads her dog, Stratton, a 4-year-old bloodhound, around a trailhead before following a scent during a training at Landis Woods Park in Manheim Township, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Search and rescue K9s train skills Thursday morning in Manheim Township [photos]
To the dogs, however, it's nothing more than their favorite game.
Lily, a one-year-old bloodhound, led her owner Mark Pascale through a trail at Landis Woods Park for nearly a mile, following a scent that was almost 24 hours old.
About 25 minutes later, Lily had located the "missing" people, and was even able to distinguish the owner of the sock, which she initially smelled one time, for 5 seconds, eight-tenths of a mile ago.
Lily was the youngest K9 at the training, which brought three agencies from different counties together.
Pascale is the owner of First Tracks, based out of Spring Grove in York County. Leading the training was Robinson, who volunteers with Middle Creek Search and Rescue, based in Lancaster County.
The "veteran" of the group was four-year-old Stratton, who is owned by Terri and Jim Heck, of Summit Search and Rescue, which is based in York County buy operates mostly in Cumberland County and surrounding areas.