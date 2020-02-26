Pequea Township’s board of supervisors plans to appoint a new supervisor to its board Wednesday night, after its chairman abruptly resigned last week.

Four residents have submitted letters of intent for the seat, including two former supervisors and another two who have run for the seats in recent elections.

Don Purdum, the former chair of the board, resigned during the supervisors’ monthly public meeting last week, citing “greater opportunities” as his reason to leave the board, according to his resignation letter. The board is now chaired by Anthony Cazillo, an LNP Media Group Inc. employee, who said he is setting his agenda to “Make Pequea Township boring again.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, the following four people submitted their names to be appointed:

— Lucille Gillichbauer, who ran for the seat Purdum won in 2018.

— Keith Haun, who ran as a write-in candidate in the November 2019 election.

— Cynthia Evans-Herr, whose term as a supervisor ended in December.

— Harry Lehman, who has remained involved in the township since his term ended in 2015.

Supervisors — not voters — will appoint someone at Wednesday’s special meeting, set for 7 p.m. at the New Danville Fire Hall, to serve the rest of Purdum’s term set to expire in January 2024.

Haun launched a write-in campaign focused around the board’s controversial decision, under Purdum’s leadership, to downsize its police department and captured about 25% of the vote in the election. He said he’s submitting his name again because he wants to offer residents a fresh face and that he thinks he connected with residents.

“You’re just gonna get more of the same and that hasn’t been working for this township,” Haun said.

E. John Hlavacek, a supervisor, told LNP | LancasterOnline before Gillichbauer submitted a letter of intent that he hoped she would apply because of her knowledge of farming and that the board needed at least one woman. Overall, Hlavacek said he hopes the new supervisor is a “team player.”

Lehman served as the board’s chairman from 2010 to 2015, at which time the supervisors approved developments like the 72-unit Willow Run affordable housing neighborhood.

Evans-Herr, who was the most outspoken supervisor, said she submitted her name because she could, but does not expect to be appointed because of conflicts between her and other current supervisors.