PA Auction Center in Blue Ball will sell more than two dozen works of Amish-born artists Abner and Aaron Zook on Friday, an auction which follows a March sale of 18 of the brothers’ works that included a record-breaking $52,000 bid for one artwork.

“It seems like that other sale paved the way for these things coming out of the woodwork,” said Chris Stoltzfus, who owns the auction center in Blue Ball.

Unlike the spring sale where 10 pictures came from Good N Plenty restaurant, Stoltzfus said the upcoming sale is comprised of pictures from a variety of collectors, some of whom are just consigning one or two pictures.

Stoltzfus said some owners of Zook pictures being sold, which includes at least one Zook family member, are “seeing the prices that are coming and feel that it is time to move on them.”

The upcoming sale, which includes live and online bidding, features six large Abner Zook pictures and three large Aaron Zook pictures as well as 16 smaller octagonal pictures by Aaron Zook. There are also seven pictures that Aaron Zook made with his son Sam.

The Zook pictures show a variety of scenes of farm work and covered bridges. There is also an Abner Zook picture outside an inn described as showing 18th century Pennsylvania Dutch diplomat Conrad Weiser in peace talks with a Native American chieftain. The largest pictures measure 3-by-5-foot while the octagonal pictures by Aaron Zook are 12-by-12-inches.

Abner and Aaron Zook were born in Leacock Township in 1921. The Zook twins were raised Amish although both eventually left the Old Order church. Often depicting scenes from childhood, their three-dimensional combined painting and wood carving while incorporating other elements such as twisted wire for trees. Aaron Zook died in 2003 and Abner Zook died in 2010.

Stoltzfus, who is a member of the Old Order church, had periodically sold one or two Abner and Aaron Zook pictures at auctions in recent years but says interest in the Zook brothers’ works has recently increased, pushing up prices. In addition to the $52,000 bid at the March auction for an Aaron Zook picture of Mascot Mill, that sale included works selling for high bids of $37,000, $27,000 and $26,000.

“Will prices keep going up? Time will tell,” Stoltzfus said.

The sale, which also includes works by Plain sect artists Dan Esh and Ben Hoover, will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at PA Auction Center, 1141 Wea Wit St., East Earl, behind Town Hall Restaurant. An auction catalogs, as well as additional information about the auction, is available online at paauctioncenter.com.