I could feel myself thrashing in the water, enough to give away my lack of experience in a kayak. As I paddled upstream – I think it was upstream – I could still hear my partner’s voice relaying a steady “On me!” as we ventured forth in a direction I could only assume.

Only minutes before, I had a clear view of the small stretch of the Conestoga River that snakes through Lancaster County Central Park, but now, it was all dark. That’s because I was taking part in the first day of training for the OuttaSight Guide Leadership Program on July 17, and more specifically, a training for the Kids Are OuttaSight (or KAOS) camp on the weekend of July 22. To adequately prepare, trainees took turns being blindfolded on the water, while a non-blindfolded partner assisted with navigation.