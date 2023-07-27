LNP reporter Kevin Stairiker, left paddles a kayak while blindfolded during the OuttaSight Guide Leadership training on the Conestoga River near Strawberry Street in Lancaster County Central Park Monday, July 17, 2023. Amy Jindra, of Fredericksburg, Va., is in the background.
LNP reporter Kevin Stairiker, left paddles a kayak while blindfolded during the OuttaSight Guide Leadership training on the Conestoga River near Strawberry Street in Lancaster County Central Park Monday, July 17, 2023. Amy Jindra, of Fredericksburg, Va., is in the background.
I could feel myself thrashing in the water, enough to give away my lack of experience in a kayak. As I paddled upstream – I think it was upstream – I could still hear my partner’s voice relaying a steady “On me!” as we ventured forth in a direction I could only assume.
Only minutes before, I had a clear view of the small stretch of the Conestoga River that snakes through Lancaster County Central Park, but now, it was all dark. That’s because I was taking part in the first day of training for the OuttaSight Guide Leadership Program on July 17, and more specifically, a training for the Kids Are OuttaSight (or KAOS) camp on the weekend of July 22. To adequately prepare, trainees took turns being blindfolded on the water, while a non-blindfolded partner assisted with navigation.
Both OuttaSight and Kids Are OuttaSight are branches of the national group Team River Runner, which began in 2004 as a way to introduce veterans to the therapeutic benefits of kayaking.
The OuttaSight program was created specifically as a way for veterans with vision impairments to get out in the water. Kids are OuttaSight is a program that originated in the Susquehanna Valley chapter of Team River Runner, and more specifically, in a car stuck in traffic on Interstate 95.
LNP reporter Kevin Stairiker paddles a kayak while blindfolded during the OuttaSight Guide Leadership training on the Conestoga River near Strawberry Street in Lancaster County Central Park Monday, July 17, 2023.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Local Team River Runner chapter coordinator and manager of Vision Corps Youth Services Jennifer Eaton, 45, was sitting in the back of a car when she was struck with an idea – what if we took the veterans who are learning this program and had them take kids and teens with vision impairment out on the water?
That was several years ago. Since then, Eaton, along with Team River Runner chapter secretary and Army veteran Bill Butler, 56, have trained nearly 30 people, some who come from as far as Colorado and Oregon to learn the program and take it back to their local chapters.
“Bill walked into the (first) meeting, I'll never forget it - he said, 'I'm not going to take your kids for a cruise, I'm going to teach them how to do it.' I was hooked right there,” Eaton said.
Aaron Henderson, left, and Brett Bailer carry a kayak to the river bank before the Kids are OuttaSight! (KAOS) kayak trip on the Conestoga River at Lancaster County Central Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Brian Harris, left, and his guide, Jennifer Love, paddle their kayaks during the Kids are OuttaSight! (KAOS) kayak trip on the Conestoga River at Lancaster County Central Park on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
