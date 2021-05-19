Richard Humphreys, a 78-year-old Kirkwood man who’s lived with Type 1 diabetes since age 14, left his home Sunday to embark on a 380-mile walk across the state to mark the 100th anniversary of the creation of insulin. Humphreys’ destination is Camp Ho Mita Koda, located 30 miles east of Cleveland.

For those interested in donating to the camp on behalf of Humphreys' journey, click here. (Note: In order for the donation to be credited to Humphreys' walk, please include a brief note or simply write “Gnome Man” in the provided space for the donation. Without a note, the funds will not be credited appropriately. All donations are fully tax deductible.)

Tuesday, May 18: 30-mile mark

Humphreys wrapped up his third day on the trail in Columbia. He's walked 30 miles total so far and his daily mileage is steadily increasing from five miles on May 16, to 11 miles on May 17 to 14 miles on May 18. He has 350 miles remaining on his journey.

Sunday, May 16: First steps

Friends and well-wishers gathered at Humphreys' Kirkwood home as he departed for Ohio. See a video and a photo collection below of his departure.

Pre-departure

Humphreys spoke with LNP | LancasterOnline before his departure to explain the mission behind his journey to Ohio. Read more in the story linked below, and see a video of Humphreys at his Kirkwood home below.