Lancaster Airport isn’t known as a passenger hub, but based purely on takeoffs and landings, it is the third busiest airport in the state. That makes it a desirable place for aviation-related companies to do business.

As a result, the airport at 500 Airport Road in Manheim Township has a waiting list of nine businesses - up from four at the start of 2021 - interested in their own new hangar. The nine does not include a new hangar that should be done by year’s end that will be occupied by a business that is already at the airport that wants to expand.

Current plans are for the airport to complete a new hangar a year for the next several years, adding to the 15 that already exist.

“If we had never-ending money, we could build hangars every day and fill them up,” Ed Foster, Lancaster Airport Director, said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

Airport officials discussed hangar construction plans recently during a township commissioners public meeting.

In 2021, the airport had its highest total of departures and landings since 2006: 97,214, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Pittsburgh had just 11,258 more.

One of the theories behind the increased traffic at the airport and other regional airports is that more companies are using charter and private aircraft because of delays and cancellations in commercial travel, according to Cheryl Martin, finance administrator for the airport. Nationwide, the use of noncommercial flights for business increased by 22 percent between 2019 and 2022, according to statistics from FlightAware. Commercial flights are only 5.6% of the traffic at Lancaster Airport.

“The ability to charter an airplane to take you where you want to go, rather than being delayed or canceled, has definitely been a big boon to the charter community,” Martin said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline.

The airport is also popular for charters and private aircraft because it is close to big cities but far enough away to eliminate many big city hassles like heavy traffic and long lines. For passengers who fly commercial from Lancaster on Southern Airways, and those fortunate enough to be able to afford the expense of private business travel, the airport offers convenience compared to larger international airports in the region such as those in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Demand outstrips capacity

The demand for corporate hangars – used by a wide range of businesses including aircraft maintenance, charter operators and flight schools – is currently greater than the airport’s capacity to build them. There are at least nine businesses that want a new hangar at the airport. Because hangars are expensive, and state aviation grants are competitive, Lancaster Airport can only build one hangar per year.

The current hangar project cost a total of $5.23 million between site work and construction costs. Fifty-eight percent of the cost is being paid for through state grants.

Martin estimated that the cost of the project may have been half as much before COVID due to supply chain issues and the rising price of steel.

The 12,000-square-foot hangar, with a 3,000-square-foot office, is already leased to flyADVANCED LNS, a service center for Cirrus brand aircraft.

In most cases, regional airports in Pennsylvania build their own hangars, which they lease to businesses. Some businesses have explored the idea of leasing land from the Lancaster Airport Authority to build their own hangars, Foster said.

Though private and charter air traffic is high, maintaining and increasing commercial service at the airport is always a goal for the airport authority. The airport offers commercial flights to Washington-Dulles and Pittsburgh through Southern Airways. The federal subsidy that allows Southern to operate the flights has been extended through 2025, and a law that required local matching funds was dropped in 2020.

Meanwhile, the airport continues to look for opportunities to expand commercial service.

“We’re excited about things happening here at the airport and our future,” Martin said.