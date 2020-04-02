Flu cases have fallen so much that the Pennsylvania Department of Health is ending its regular reports for the season, it said this week.

It was an unusually long season, with a lot of cases, but at least in Pennsylvania not particularly deadly.

The state reported 102 flu-associated deaths statewide. Six of the last eight seasons have had more deaths, with the highest being 258 in 2017-2018. Authorities don't release county death numbers, but local hospitals have confirmed that at least three of this season's deaths were here.

There's not a nationwide system for tracking flu deaths. Instead, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues estimates based on a broader critera; that stands at "at least 24,000" nationwide.

By contrast, Pennsylvania has reported 90 COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks, and many more are expected as the pandemic continues.

At a media briefing with President Trump earlier this week, experts predicted U.S. COVID-19 deaths could range from 100,000 to 240,000 even if Americans continue to stay home and limit contact with others, the Associated Press reported.

Here's some good news: #flu has subsided so much that this is Pa.'s last report of the season. pic.twitter.com/MF9k92xfPJ — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) April 2, 2020

