As flu season continues, a Lancaster County retirement home is taking special measures to keep the illness from spreading.

“There is a very limited number of cases of flu at Willow Valley Communities,” spokeswoman Maureen Leader said in an email Wednesday.

They are following recommended precautions by temporarily not putting new residents on two floors within one building, she said.

She also wrote that the health and safety of residents, families and visitors “are of the utmost importance.”

Such measures are not uncommon at nursing homes, as the sick and elderly are among those at increased risk from the flu.

Across Pennsylvania, flu levels are still high but have subsided a bit, according to the latest report from the state department of health.

Released Tuesday and dated Jan. 18, the report shows no new deaths in the past week and says flu activity “decreased slightly” over that time. The season tally on flu-related deaths is still at 24, where it was the previous week.

The state doesn’t say where flu deaths happened, but the three hospitals in Lancaster County said this week that they have not had any.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 39,421 statewide and 665 in Lancaster County, up almost 8,000 and 200 from the previous week, respectively.

That’s only a fraction of the real number, as many aren't tested; the department estimates that 5% to 20% of Pennsylvanians — the latter equivalent to 2.4 million people — get the flu each year.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital reported that staff or visitors going into the room of a patient who has tested positive for the flu must wear a mask, and UPMC Lititz reported that they ask that anyone not feeling well does not visit patients in the hospital, especially if they have flu-like symptoms.

And, spokeswoman Kelly McCall said, it’s reminding the community that it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital reported no special measures, and said most of its flu cases have been outpatient.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots or sprays for most people age 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

The CDC has not yet released effectiveness estimates for this season's flu shot.

Confirmed #flu cases in Pennsylvania over the last month and a half or so. pic.twitter.com/aUZ35C8659 — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) January 21, 2020