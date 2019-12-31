Flu is still on the rise, and Lancaster-area health care systems are also seeing a variety of other contagious illnesses make the holiday rounds.
Pennsylvania had 17,349 confirmed flu cases through Dec. 28, of which more than 10,400 were in the last two weeks, according to the state department of health's latest update. Lancaster has had 212, of which 123 were in the last week.
Most people who get the flu aren’t tested, experts say, so the actual number of sufferers is much higher than the count of confirmed cases.
Dr. Nancie Fitch, area medical director for urgent care chain MedExpress, noted that it's not too late to get the flu shot.
"Winter illnesses are common this time of year as everyone gathers together to celebrate the holidays," she said. "As people head back to school and work, it’s more important than ever to help prevent the spread of flu by getting your annual flu shot."
Statewide, the majority of confirmed flu cases so far have been type B, which is typically seen much later in the flu season.
Nine flu-related deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania so far, all of people age 50 and older. The department does not say where the deaths happened.
#Flu in Pennsylvania: the past 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/PwoVJ72Zzp— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) December 31, 2019
Other illnesses
• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health reported that, in addition to flu, its urgent care centers have encountered a fair amount of strep cases; asthmatic bronchitis, with a prolonged cough and sometimes wheezing; and a stomach bug that's lasting a day or two and causing vomiting and diarrhea, fever, chills and body aches.
• UPMC Lititz reported illnesses typical for this time of year — fever, cough, runny nose, and stomach viruses — with volumes mirroring last year except for flu, which is slightly more prevalent this year.
• Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and children’s hospital reported seeing a lot of viral respiratory tract infections and cases of the common cold this month, as well as a few cases of the flu.
• WellSpan Health's doctors in Lancaster County are reporting upper respiratory infections, but not in unusual numbers.
• MedExpress, which has one location in Lancaster County, reported a 7% increase in visits related in influenza-like illness across Pennsylvania in the past week.
According to the latest #FluView, all regions of the country are seeing elevated flu activity. Keep up with the latest flu activity and find out if flu is spreading in your area with CDC’s weekly #FluView report: https://t.co/pwPDPs8ZeI pic.twitter.com/ICNqVnHudQ— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) December 27, 2019
Key flu stories
An indicator of how widespread flu is moved up to the second-highest level in the past week; last year, it didn't reach that until the middle of December.
It’s free and available everywhere. Yet most Americans skip the annual flu shot ― with the number of dispensed vaccines barely changed in the …
In the Byzantine world of health care pricing, most people wouldn’t expect that the ubiquitous flu shot could be a prime example of how the sy…
The last two flu seasons have been notable — this past one unusually long, the previous one particularly bad — and the coming one is looking t…
“It is heart-wrenching to see patients suffer and die from a disease for which we know the vaccine will either prevent or at least lessen the severity of the infection in the vast majority of people,” wrote Dr. Joseph Kontra, Lancaster General Hospital’s chief of infectious diseases.
Manheim resident Mindy Leitch used to consider herself an average healthy 46-year-old.
Flu numbers continued to rise in Pennsylvania, easily surpassing what health officials last week said was the worst flu week in recent years.
Vaccination "reduced the risk of flu-associated death by half (51 percent) among children with underlying high-risk medical conditions and by nearly two-thirds (65 percent) among healthy children," according to the agency.
It's unusual for a young person to die from the flu, but doctors say this year's strain does not seem particularly hard on the young.
According to local newspaper records, more than 600 died during October 1918 from the flu or from the pneumonia that often followed it. At the height of the epidemic, schools, churches, stores and saloons were shut down. Local hospitals had patients in hallways and offices. Funeral homes were overwhelmed with too many dead and too few coffins; and the state health commissioner decreed that no train or automobile traveling through Lancaster was allowed to stop.
Few remember the illness which killed nearly 700,000 in the United States and 30 million worldwide that fall.