Flu is still on the rise, and Lancaster-area health care systems are also seeing a variety of other contagious illnesses make the holiday rounds.

Pennsylvania had 17,349 confirmed flu cases through Dec. 28, of which more than 10,400 were in the last two weeks, according to the state department of health's latest update. Lancaster has had 212, of which 123 were in the last week.

Most people who get the flu aren’t tested, experts say, so the actual number of sufferers is much higher than the count of confirmed cases.

Dr. Nancie Fitch, area medical director for urgent care chain MedExpress, noted that it's not too late to get the flu shot.

"Winter illnesses are common this time of year as everyone gathers together to celebrate the holidays," she said. "As people head back to school and work, it’s more important than ever to help prevent the spread of flu by getting your annual flu shot."

Statewide, the majority of confirmed flu cases so far have been type B, which is typically seen much later in the flu season.

Nine flu-related deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania so far, all of people age 50 and older. The department does not say where the deaths happened.

Other illnesses

• Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health reported that, in addition to flu, its urgent care centers have encountered a fair amount of strep cases; asthmatic bronchitis, with a prolonged cough and sometimes wheezing; and a stomach bug that's lasting a day or two and causing vomiting and diarrhea, fever, chills and body aches.

• UPMC Lititz reported illnesses typical for this time of year — fever, cough, runny nose, and stomach viruses — with volumes mirroring last year except for flu, which is slightly more prevalent this year.

• Penn State Health's Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and children’s hospital reported seeing a lot of viral respiratory tract infections and cases of the common cold this month, as well as a few cases of the flu.

• WellSpan Health's doctors in Lancaster County are reporting upper respiratory infections, but not in unusual numbers.

• MedExpress, which has one location in Lancaster County, reported a 7% increase in visits related in influenza-like illness across Pennsylvania in the past week.