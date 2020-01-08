Flu continues to intensify in Pennsylvania, with the latest season tally reaching 25,362 confirmed cases and 13 deaths.

Those totals are as of Jan. 4, up from 17,349 confirmed cases and nine deaths the previous week.

Most people who get the flu aren’t tested, experts say, so the actual number of sufferers is much higher than the count of confirmed cases.

Lancaster County's total stands at 362 confirmed cases, of which 150 were reported in the past week. Eighteen counties have higher totals; Allegheny leads the state with 5,174 cases, followed by Montgomery, Westmoreland, Philadelphia, Beaver, Northampton, Washington, Delaware, Cambria, Lehigh, Bucks, Blair, Schuylkill, Berks, Fayette, Chester and York counties, in that order.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Jan. 6 that officials are "concerned with the growing amount of cases" in the state, and urged residents to get vaccinated against the flu and take other preventive measures against the contagious disease.

People attending the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show can receive free flu vaccines at the department's booth during normal show hours courtesy of the department and Penn State Health, according to Levine.

"If you are not able to attend the farm show, you can obtain your flu vaccine at your doctor’s office, pharmacy, local walk-in clinic or grocery store,” she said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends annual flu shots or sprays for most people age 6 months and older, with rare exceptions.

Effectiveness estimates for this year's flu shot are not yet available. However, Levine noted that the vaccine can often diminish the severity of symptoms in those who do come down with the flu.

We are concerned with the growing amount of flu cases across the state. The flu is serious and can be deadly. It's extremely important that Pennsylvanians get a flu vaccine now and take other preventative measures to protect yourself from the spread of the flu. https://t.co/vyaCTEqMpX — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) January 6, 2020

You can’t get the #flu from a flu shot! If you get the flu after you received a flu shot, you may have been exposed to the flu before you got vaccinated. Get your flu vaccine ASAP (if you haven't already). pic.twitter.com/jdUWzUXO94 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) January 7, 2020