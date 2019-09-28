Floyd Landis is known for bicycling, and it’s no coincidence that the place his CBD company plans to process hemp is near the river trail that many bicyclists use in Columbia.
“They could have been in the middle of Lancaster County right near the farms they’re going to actually pull a lot of this material from,” said Jeff Helm, Columbia Borough’s zoning and planning officer. “They chose to be here.”
In a 4-1 vote this week, the zoning hearing board gave Floyd’s of Leadville the variance it needs to process hemp in a roughly 8,700-square-foot building at 185 N. Front St., near the Columbia entrance to the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail.
Jake Sitler, the company’s director of business, said it’s leasing the building and hopes to start extracting CBD from hemp in November, using “ultrasonic extraction technology that is new from Germany.”
Right now, he said, harvest of the roughly 65 acres Lancaster County farmers are growing for the company has started, and the hemp is being cryogenically frozen at a different location.
Cryogenics uses extremely low temperatures to freeze things very quickly.
“We’re the only people that I’ve heard of on the East Coast doing cryogenic freezing for hemp,” Sitler said.
He explained that they chose the process because they believe it will result in the best final product. And, he said, hemp has to be dried or frozen quickly after harvest so it doesn’t mold.
Once it starts, he said, he expects the Columbia facility to have about four employees and process hemp year-round, with frozen hemp delivered by one or two trucks a day.
Landis won the 2006 Tour de France but was stripped of the title after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone. He later confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs.
Landis founded Floyd’s of Leadville, which sells CBD products, in 2016, and plans to open a downtown Lancaster bicycle showroom and coffee shop that also sells hemp products within a month.
CBD has drawn intense consumer interest, even as federal regulators signal concern about widespread use without further testing.