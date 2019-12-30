Farmersville native and former professional bicycle racer Floyd Landis will open Floyd’s Cafe of Lancaster next week at 237 N. Prince St.
The bicycle showroom and coffee shop will feature products from Floyd’s of Leadville, his Colorado-based business that sells cannabis derivatives believed to have health benefits.
The Lancaster shop is meant to be a resource for local farmers interested in growing hemp, which was permitted to be grown commercially this year in Pennsylvania.
The roughly 1,200-square-foot cafe with seating for around 15 will open with coffee drinks and eventually offer food from the Kilted Griller, a food truck that sells sausages and sandwiches.
It will also showcase bikes from Van Dessel, which sponsors Floyd’s Pro Cycle, Landis professional cycling team. The shop will have some bikes for sale but will not be a full-service shop offering repairs and service.
The cafe will have an open house with Landis in attendance from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. It will then open for business sometime next week, said Jake Stitler, Landis’ business partner.
Landis, who now lives in Colorado, won the 2006 Tour de France but was stripped of the title after testing positive for elevated levels of testosterone.