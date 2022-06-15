The Florida Office of the State Attorney has declined to file formal charges against a Franklin & Marshall College student who was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Police in Winter Haven, Florida, filed a charge of sexual battery against Steven Rizzo, 20, of Remsenburg, New York, on March 18 in Polk County.

However, on May 10, state prosecutors filed a “no bill” to the charge, meaning they declined to file a formal charge.

In an email, Rizzo’s attorney, Peter S. Heller, said, “Steven has suffered irreparable harm to his previously impeccable reputation as well as (being) both emotionally and mentally affected from this unfortunate incident based upon false allegations made by what we firmly believe was an extremely unreliable and contradictory accuser.”

Prosecutors “declined to prosecute but more importantly, they made the decision to not even formally charge him with any crime,” Heller wrote.

According to police, Rizzo met the girl when he took a trip to Winter Haven as a member of the F&M baseball team.

Heller said the two had consensual sex. Though Florida’s age of consent is 18, if a person is under 24, they may legally have consensual sex with a person aged 16 or 17.

A message left Wednesday for the prosecutor asking why the office was not proceeding with the case was not immediately returned.

Rizzo is still believed to be a student, an F&M spokesman said.