A Florida man ransacked multiple homes in a Manheim Township neighborhood in the span of a few hours, stealing tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of property, according to Manheim Township police.

Francisco Cartagena, 45, whose last known address was in Winter Haven, Florida, broke into at least five houses in the first block of Waverly Avenue, the 100 and 200 blocks of Cobblestone Lane and the 300 block of Darlington Court between around 8:20 a.m. and noon on Nov. 3, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Among the items stolen were about $53,000 worth of jewelry, including about 15 to 20 rings that were stolen from a single Darlington Court residence, police said. Cartagena also took cash, silverware, pocket watches and other items from the homes.

Door frames and deadbolts were damaged as Cartagena forced his way into the homes.

Investigators in multiple jurisdictions believe Cartagena and an accomplice, who has not been charged, may also be connected to numerous similar burglaries in Mount Joy and York, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin and Cumberland counties in October and early November. Jewelry and cash were taken in those burglaries, with an entire safe being removed from one West York residence in one instance.

Residents began discovering the Manheim Township burglaries after returning to find their homes ransacked beginning just after noon. Police began investigating four of the break-ins within an hour of each other.

Footage from a nearby doorbell camera showed a man matching Cartagena’s description walking up to several of the houses just before 10:30 a.m. A neighborhood resident also told police she saw a Chevrolet Tahoe that was later determined to belong to Cartagena’s accomplice parked in the 200 block of Cobblestone Lane around 11:30 a.m. or 11:45 a.m. that day, police said.

Investigators used residential surveillance footage to track the Tahoe, which first pulled into the neighborhood just after 9 a.m. The same vehicle was seen on surveillance footage near multiple other burglaries across the region.

Cellphone data also was used to determine that Cartegena and his accomplice were in the area when the burglaries took place, police said.

Police stopped Cartagena, who has at least five previous arrests for burglaries in New York and Pennsylvania, in a traffic stop on Dec. 28 after spotting him driving the Tahoe. Cartagena appeared nervous throughout his interaction with police, who noticed a black ski mask inside the vehicle on the passenger seat, police said.

Cartagena also provided police with a Florida’s driver’s license with a false name and date of birth during the traffic stop, police said.

Cartegena was charged Wednesday with 10 counts of burglary, three counts of theft by unlawful taking and five counts of criminal mischief. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday evening, court records show.

A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled.

An attorney was not listed for Cartegena in court documents.

Cartagena previously pleaded guilty to 22 counts of burglary, theft and related charges — 14 of which were felony offenses — in Berks County in 2008, to which he was sentenced to five to 12 years in prison, according to court records. He also was found guilty but mentally ill on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief in Berks County in 2012, being sentenced to 42 months to 20 years of confinement.