A Florida man is in Lancaster County Prison after an elderly couple from California sent $29,000 in cash to a New Holland business on June 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Everette Jhamal Thibou, 27, of Tampa, Florida, was charged with felony counts of theft by deception and criminal conspiracy and one misdemeanor charge of false identification to law enforcement.

On Thursday, East Earl Township police were called to JB Zimmerman’s Hardware after a package containing $29,000 was opened, police said. There was also a personal card inside the package, with a California woman’s name and address on it.

The package was sent to the business location by overnight delivery, but addressed to Kimball LLC, police said.

Shortly after officers took the package to the police station, they were called back to the hardware store because a man was there requesting a package that should’ve arrived, according to police.

The man, who later was identified as Thibou, spoke to police and showed them “what appeared to be fraudulent IRS papers,” saying that his name was George Williams Taylor, police said. The paperwork claimed he was the sole member of Kimball LLC.

He also showed police a California driver’s license, which said he was George Williams Taylor, police said. There was no record of the driver’s license number in California, according to police.

After he was told he was a part of a criminal investigation, Thibou told police his real name, according to the affidavit.

East Earl Township police contacted police in California who met with the woman who sent the package, according to the affidavit.

She was in her 90s and told police that she sent $30,000 to Kimball LLC in New Holland and another $25,000 to an address in Indiana. Thibou said that the woman thought she was sending the money for computer repairs, police said.

East Earl Township police chief Kevin McCarthy Sr. said that his department was waiting to hear back from the Walnut Creek police in California and that the investigation is ongoing.

“This individual is part of an organized (crime) ring,” McCarthy said. He admitted to police that part of a larger organization, police said.

Thibou is in Lancaster County Prison on $750,000 monetary bail, according to court documents. No attorney was listed for Thibou.