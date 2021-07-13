A Florida man drunkenly entered a woman’s campsite and was forcibly attempting to remove her clothes when he was pulled away, according to Pequea Township police.

Joseph Frank Herring, 67, of Lake Wales, Florida, was charged with burglary and two counts of indecent assault.

Herring entered a camper at a campsite at Circle M Outdoor World Resort at 2111 Millersville Road at 4:50 p.m. on July 10, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Once inside, he mounted on top of a woman lying down on a bed and pinned her down, attempting to remove her clothes when another man entered and pulled him off.

Herring had shared an alcoholic drink with the woman earlier in the day, making several inappropriate comments toward her throughout the afternoon, police said.

The woman later entered the camper to nap, according to the affidavit. Herring then entered the bedroom portion of the camper despite being warned not to, where he then mounted the bed and pinned the woman down.

Another park member who was parked across the road was warned that Herring could be inside the woman’s camper and went to investigate, police said. When he entered, he found Herring on top of the woman attempting to pull off her clothes and she was telling him to stop.

The man then forcefully pulled Herring off of the woman and removed him from the trailer, according to the affidavit.

Herring told officers he was “the drunkest I’ve ever been in my entire life,” and admitted to making inappropriate comments to the woman, which he claimed was reciprocated, police said. Herring claimed he entered the camper without permission because the woman was “missing” and he wanted to check on her, but denied touching her inappropriately, claiming he was inside the vehicle for no more than two minutes.

Herring was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Monday after he was unable to post a $75,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge William Benner on July 26.