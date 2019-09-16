A man who abused four children in Lancaster County over a period of 20 years was convicted on Wednesday.
Tony Cruz, 52, was convicted of numerous felonies, including several counts of rape of a child, after a three-day trial, according to the district attorney’s office.
He moved to Florida in 2004, the district attorney's office said.
Cruz was charged by Lancaster city police in March of 2019 for the crimes that began in 1984, according to court dockets.
All four people that Cruz was convicted of abusing testified, according to the district attorney’s office.
Cruz will be sentenced after a background investigation is complete and is in Lancaster County Jail on $2 million bail, according to the district attorney’s office.