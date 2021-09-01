Heavy rains brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida are forecast to cause flooding in parts of Lancaster County today and Thursday, though the coming storms will be well shy of record highs, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Forecasts show the Conestoga River in Lancaster reaching a crest of 14 feet on Thursday afternoon, much lower than some of the river’s historic highs, said Amanda Wagner, a weather service meteorologist. Flood stage is 11 feet.

Lancaster itself is expected to receive about 4 to 6 inches of rain.

Hurricane Agnes in 1972 saw the Conestoga reach a record crest of 27.9 feet, nearly double what is expected at the river’s peak on Thursday, Wagner said. Historical weather records in Lancaster itself don’t date back that far, though nearby Middletown, in Dauphin County, saw 15.1 inches of rainfall during that storm.

The Conestoga’s second-highest recorded crest was from Tropical Storm Lee in September 2011, which saw the river reach 21.3 feet as 7.89 inches of rain fell in Lancaster. Farther west, nearly 15 inches of rain fell near Middletown.

Hurricane Tammy, which had devolved into a tropical storm by the time it reached Lancaster, saw the river reach 17.8 feet in 2005. A total of 7.42 inches of rain fell in Lancaster during that storm.

The 1933 Chesapeake-Potomac hurricane saw the Conestoga reach a crest of 17.52 feet while 13.28 inches of rain fell in nearby York. The river reached a crest of 16.39 feet from Hurricane Hugo in 1989, which saw 7.08 inches of rain fall in Lancaster.

But even though the coming storm isn’t forecast to break any records, it could still bring significant flooding, Wagner said.

“The forecast is less than a lot of them, but still, we can see moderate flooding in the forecast,” she said. “Right now it’s nothing record-breaking, but it’s still significant flooding.”

Heavy rainfall began Tuesday night, with some scattered showers having already begun in the area by the afternoon, Wagner said. Heavier rains will continue through today, ending either late in the night or early Thursday morning.

It’s after the storms subside Thursday that rivers like the Conestoga are expected to reach their crest.

Motorists encountering flooded roads should turn around, Wagner said. Vehicles can be washed away in as few as two feet of running water, and a person can be knocked down by just half a foot of running water.

Locals should continue monitoring the weather situation and stay home and avoid flooded areas.