Stormy weather Wednesday could bring gusty winds and flash floods as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move through central Pennsylvania, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Bands of rain could start moving in as early as Wednesday morning, bringing the threat of gusty thunderstorms and heavy downpours that could cause localized flooding, said David Martin, a NWS meteorologist. A flash flood watch was issued in Lancaster County and much of central Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Another flash flood watch was issued for Lancaster County Wednesday morning, according to NWS. The watch began at 5 a.m. and will be in effect until 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Between one and three inches of rain is expected to fall, with some localized areas receiving heavier amounts, before dissipating sometime after midnight Thursday morning, Martin said. Heavier rains are likelier to fall well north of the county, near Scranton.

The storms also have the potential to brings strong winds, though it was too early to tell Tuesday how powerful gusts could be, Martin said.

Locals should keep up to date on weather alerts throughout the day.

“The main thing is listening out for the latest statements, forecasts and possible warnings and advisories,” Martin said. “If you do live out near a small creek, be aware of how things are reacting to the rainfall.”

People living near low-lying areas that typically flood during storms should monitor water levels and steer clear of flooded locations.

Temperatures Wednesday should reach as high as the low-80s during the day before dropping into the low-70s at night, Martin said.

The storms are part of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, which is expected to bring rainy weather that lasts throughout the week, with the brunt of the rough weather will be felt Wednesday. The remainder of the week could see a chance of some afternoon showers, with high temperatures reaching the low-80s, Martin said.