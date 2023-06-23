Lancaster County could see flooding Friday and Monday as the National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook through next Thursday because of heavy rains.

Coming off an abnormally dry April, and the driest May on record that developed into a moderate drought, the NWS is now predicting high probability of rain throughout the week that could cause flooding problems throughout the week in urban and poor drainage areas.

The NWS is predicting flooding issues to begin this afternoon into the evening and could recur Monday evening. The NWS predicted high chances of rain through next week, with the lowest being 30% on Wednesday evening. Lancaster is one of 36 counties in the state to receive the hazardous weather outlook.