A flood watch and severe thunderstorm watch are in effect for Lancaster County beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.

Through Friday evening, Lancaster County may experience “heavy showers and possible thunderstorms” with one to two inches of rain in 30 to 60 minutes, NWS said.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Schuylkill and York are included in the flood watch, which will remain in effect through Friday evening.

In addition to the counties included in the flood watch, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Chester, Delaware, Lehigh, Monroe, Montgomery, North Hampton and Philadelphia are included in the severe thunderstorm watch.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 7 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Y68iPCsKNW — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 27, 2022

The flood watch listed possible impacts including excessive runoff resulting in rivers, creeks and streams flooding.

Urban areas and locations with “poor drainage” may experience flooding, as well, the flood watch said.

A flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flooding.

The flood watch coincides with a time when potentially damaging thunderstorms are forecast to move through the region.

“Severe thunderstorms with localized damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater are possible,” NWS said in a hazardous weather outlook for the region.

According to NWS in State College, an “isolated weak, short-lived tornado is possible” with a low probability for “widespread hazardous weather.”

Severe weather is possible tomorrow (Fri) mainly over southern & eastern PA. Although localized damaging winds and flash flooding are the main threats, an isolated brief, weak tornado is possible. Timing of greatest severe threat: 12pm - 8pm. #PAwx pic.twitter.com/LPLxEsusGd — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) May 27, 2022