A flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.
The flood watch is from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday, according to NWS.
Heavy rains are forecast for central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, NWS said. Anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday afternoon and into Friday.
"Significant rises expected on small streams," NWS said in a tweet, Wednesday morning.
•Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches likely Thursday-Thursday night•Localized, shorter-term urban and poor drainage flooding probable•Significant rises expected on small streams and mainstem rivers with minor to moderate flooding possible #PAwxpic.twitter.com/p8SicQXyYI
There's a 40% chance of rain tonight after 8 p.m., and heavy rains are expected to begin Thursday afternoon.
Tomorrow's forecasted high is 64 with wind gusts up to 33 mph, NWS said.
Thursday night, the temperature will drop into the low 50s, with a low of 54.
Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's Weather Information center, tweeted that the year-to-date and month-to-date precipitation is tracking almost spot-on average ahead of Thursday's expected rain.
Year-to-date & month-to-date our precip is tracking almost spot-on average. However, a slow-moving rain event on Thursday will drop 1 to 3 inches of rain across the region. Some isolated spots, hit by "training" storms, could exceed 3". Hence, #FloodWatch Thursday. pic.twitter.com/YEXK8vgaGF
The Veterans Memorial Bridge is seen from Columbia River Park on Albatwitch Day, Saturday, October 12, 2019. This was the first year that annual Albatwitch Day was held at the park along the Susquehanna River.
One of the views overlooking southern Lancaster County while on the Strasburg Scooters' tour on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The tour goes through Strasburg and Quarryville taking back roads and touring Lancaster's historic countryside.
Lizzy Neff found her inspirational setting for writing poetry about nature along the Conestoga River in Lancaster County Central Park. She was surrounded by field of lesser Celandine wildflowers Monday afternoon.
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church St., in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. A sign raised awareness to the opioid epidemic, saying, 'Over 96 lives have been lost to overdoses this year in Lancaster County alone.'
Beautiful Lancaster: Scenes from around the county showcase history, nature [photos]
Lancaster County is a beautiful place to live.
This is the beginning of a series of photos -- some new, some old -- highlighting the beauty, landscape and architecture of Lancaster County. In addition to a panoramic view from Breezyview Gazebo on 441 near Columbia, overlooking the Susquehanna River, we've included photos from Quarryville and the Landis Valley Museum in the snow.
Let us know in the comments: Where should we go photograph next? What do you think is the most breathtaking view in Lancaster County?
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Dense fog sits on top of the Susquehanna River at Columbia River Park on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A tree stands out along the Susquehanna River on a foggy afternoon, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The sun starts to shine on small shrubs on the back of the 10th tee at Meadia Heights Golf Club on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer
The 6th green at Meadia Heights Golf Club is pictured with a light coating of snow that fell overnight on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A squirrel runs around a tree at Buchanan Park on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow sits on trees along State Street in Lancaster city on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Snow blankets a monument in Buchanan Park, Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019. The monument honors the sailors of the U.S.S. Maine, which sunk in Havana Harbor in 1898.
TY LOHR
This photo was taken near the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.
TY LOHR
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Rain is seen over St. Mary's Church on West Vine Street in Lancaster city as a storm starts to roll through, Saturday, June 29, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The sun rises over the Conestoga River just off of Cabin Road Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Nolts Pond reflects a small cabin and trees in New Holland on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
Sunflowers grow at Country Barn.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The inside of Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. This covered bridge is one a couple that Strasburg Scooters' tours stop through.
Dan Nephin, digital reporter
Clouds roll across the sky over a field in Manor Township, near Prospect and Franklin roads, on Thursday afternoon, July 18, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Suzette Crandall
Kayakers make their way around Muddy Run on Sunday, July 8, 2018.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A farmer works on his land during the heat in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The Lime Valley Bridge, in Willow Street, was built in 1871 and was one of the few bridges that the Strasburg Scooter tour goes through, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Mules are seen on alongside the road while on a Strasburg Scooter tour, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Cows beat the heat in the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A cow wades into the Octoraro Creek in Quarryville on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Jackson's Mill Covered Bridge, seen here along Mount Pleasant Road in Quarryville, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The bridge is one of the longest in the county, at 143 feet.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Clouds drop rain over a farm near Quarryville on the morning of Thursday, May 23, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
An eagle is seen flying over East Lampeter Township on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Light shines through the clouds over a field near Quarryville on the morning of May 23, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
FILE PHOTO: Cows are seen grazing at a farm in southern Lancaster County on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Light shines through patchy clouds over a farm near Quarryville on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Across form Masonic Village Farm Market in Elizabethtown, this seven-shot panorama shows the view from Eden View Road.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Horses graze on grass in a pasture off of Newport Road, in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Suzette Wenger
Four deer cross the 11th fairway at Meadia Heights Golf Club in Willow Street on Monday, March 11, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Cars drive past Citizens Bank on North Broad Street in Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Construction crews work on the Wilbur, set to be the new site of a hotel, retail stores, condominiums and a bistro, reflected in the duck pond at Lititz Springs Park, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
Ducks and people alike enjoyed the warmer weather at Lititz Springs Park, in Lititz on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
The Breezyview overlook, in Columbia Borough, opens up a view over the Susquehanna River, which separates Lancaster from York County, seen here on Thursday, March 7, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
Looking down Temperance Hill Road, in Penn Township, Feb. 19, 2019.
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
Barns sit alongside Dry Wells Road, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
A truck travels down Dry Wells Road off Route 222, outside of the borough of Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
Wooden crosses with purple ribbons hanging around them are seen in front of St. Paul's Church, on Church Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
An aged 'mail pouch' painting is seen on the backside of the Solanco School District warehouse building, in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
A mural of Quarryville is seen on the side of Progressive, at the corner of State and Hess St. in Quarryville, Wednesday, Fe. 27, 2019.
TY LOHR | LancasterOnline
A Santa Claus head and sewing machines are seen in the window of Simon Lester Sew Machine on State Street in Quarryville, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019.
BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer
A farmer works in a field along North Shirk Road in Earl Township Friday May 25, 2018.
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
An Amish buggy travels on South Groffdale Road north of Intercourse. Thursday, December 14, 2017
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
View of the Lancaster Central Market from the seventh floor of the Griest Building. Friday, March 8, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Snow scenery around Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Snow scenery around an ice-covered Lake Grubb at Lake Grubb Nature Park near Silver Spring. March 4, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Schenck's Mill Covered Bridge over Chiques Creek north of Salunga. March 4, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Patrick is the veteran ox of the cattle in the village. Friday, March 1, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum scenes in the snow Friday morning. Sable is the youngest of the cattle on site. Friday, March 1, 2019
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
It was time for recess at this schoolhouse near Gordonville in Leacock Township Friday afternoon. Friday, February 22, 2019
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
The Lititz Mutual Insurance Co.'s building in downtown Lititz, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Rock Lititz is seen in the background as a horse and buggy makes its way up Newport Road, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hotel Rock Lititz, left, Rock Lititz Studio, right, and Pod 2 are seen in the background as horses graze, Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
A waterfall at the William J. Morton Bird Sanctuary on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019.
DAN MARSCHKA | Staff Photographer
Snow scene along Zeltenreich Road south of New Holland. Monday, February 11, 2019
This was the scene Wednesday morning at Douts Hill Road at Bradys Hill Road in Martic Township. (Blaine Shahan / Staff)
Grace Maurer, 88, leans in to a phone to listen to her son and daughter-in-law, Sam and Cheryl Maurer, talk to her during a window visit at Lancashire Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Friday, After restricting visitation due to COVID-19 concerns, Lancashire Hall started doing window visits, so families could see each other and talk over the phone.
Paramedic Lt. Andrew Gilger adjusts a sign on the inside door at the rear of a Lancaster EMS ambulance. Challenging work conditions for EMS workers. Transporting and treating patients. Cleaning equipment and vehicles. Camradery during downtime. Thursday, April 9, 2020