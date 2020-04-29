West Earl Township flooding 110119

A car is seen stuck in high water near North Farmersville Road and Turtle Hill Road in West Earl Township on Friday morning, November 1, 2019.

 TY LOHR | Digital Staff

A flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The flood watch is from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday, according to NWS. 

Heavy rains are forecast for central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, NWS said. Anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday afternoon and into Friday. 

"Significant rises expected on small streams," NWS said in a tweet, Wednesday morning. 

There's a 40% chance of rain tonight after 8 p.m., and heavy rains are expected to begin Thursday afternoon. 

Tomorrow's forecasted high is 64 with wind gusts up to 33 mph, NWS said. 

Thursday night, the temperature will drop into the low 50s, with a low of 54.

Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's Weather Information center, tweeted that the year-to-date and month-to-date precipitation is tracking almost spot-on average ahead of Thursday's expected rain.

