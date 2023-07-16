The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Rainfall this afternoon may result in flooding, the NWS said. Flooding will most likely take place in areas that received heavy rain recently, especially near rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations.

The NWS suggests being alert for flooding and continuing to monitor forecasts.

Other portions of central Pennsylvania included in the flood watch are Columbia, Dauphin, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and York.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available.