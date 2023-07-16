President Avenue flooding

Neighbors with rakes and shovels clear debris from clogged storm drains on North President Avenue near west Clay Street at the Manheim Township - Lancaster city line Sunday, July 9, 2023. Heavy rain from a thunderstorm and the clogged drains, caused flooding on North President Avenue closing the roadway briefly Sunday afternoon.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for portions of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday. 

Rainfall this afternoon may result in flooding, the NWS said. Flooding will most likely take place in areas that received heavy rain recently, especially near rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying locations. 

The NWS suggests being alert for flooding and continuing to monitor forecasts. 

Other portions of central Pennsylvania included in the flood watch are Columbia, Dauphin, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan and York. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information is available. 

