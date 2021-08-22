Lancaster County Storm Clouds
Storm clouds over farmland in Clay Twp. Lancaster County Wednesday August 18, 2021.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

A flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County as bands of slow-moving, heavy showers and thunderstorms from Tropical Storm Henri track across the region.

The watch went into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday and will last until 8 a.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Lebanon and Schuylkill counties are included in the watch.

The rain and thunderstorms are associated with the western edge of tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Henri, according to NWS. The rain will persist through Sunday and into the evening hours.

"Several rounds of heavy rainfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour will elevate the threat for flooding of poor drainage areas, along with small  streams and creeks," according to NWS. "Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected by 8 a.m. Monday."

Localized flooding is possible in areas experiencing longer durations of rain.

The rain comes just days after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped nearly 5 inches of rain in parts of Lancaster County.

