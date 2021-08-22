A flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County as bands of slow-moving, heavy showers and thunderstorms from Tropical Storm Henri track across the region.

The watch went into effect at 7 a.m. Sunday and will last until 8 a.m. Monday, according to National Weather Service in State College. Lebanon and Schuylkill counties are included in the watch.

The rain and thunderstorms are associated with the western edge of tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Henri, according to NWS. The rain will persist through Sunday and into the evening hours.

Tropical Storm #Henri will continue to move past PA this morning before making landfall on the southern New England coast later today. Heavy rain & storms are likely today in the eastern half of PA, and other parts of the Northeast US. More info: https://t.co/nwLPeK3diB #PAwx pic.twitter.com/iJktqM5oNu — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 22, 2021

"Several rounds of heavy rainfall with rates in excess of 2 inches per hour will elevate the threat for flooding of poor drainage areas, along with small streams and creeks," according to NWS. "Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected by 8 a.m. Monday."

Localized flooding is possible in areas experiencing longer durations of rain.

The rain comes just days after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped nearly 5 inches of rain in parts of Lancaster County.